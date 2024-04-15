Luke Wright's Silver Jubilee Comes to the Stephen Joseph Theatre in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Over twenty-five years, Luke Wright has built a reputation as one of Britain’s most popular live poets. As part of his celebrations, he’s visiting Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre on Wednesday 15 May.

Luke Wright’s Silver Jubilee debuted to a packed arena at Latitude Festival last year before a sell-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe where it was the toast of the critics.

Thwarted in his attempts to hold a street party by the philistines on the council and unable to shift the over-ordered commemorative plates, Wright does what a poet does best, and takes a deep dive into himself. What follows is his most confessional show to date.

Luke was adopted as a baby and grew up believing that his adoption ‘wasn’t a big thing’. But one night he idly stumbled across his birth mother on Facebook. This window to a world that might have been his has thrown up deep questions about privilege, familial love, and destiny.

The show is an excavation of lives lived and not lived. Wright navigates his audience through a warm and honest hour of poems and stand-up with the directness and pathos that has made him one of the most popular live poets in England. With some wild experiments in form, a nervous kitten called Sir John Betjeman, and a healthy smattering of drum ‘n’ bass, Wright manages to navigate some heart-wrenching material and keep the laughs coming.

Luke has won an unprecedented four Saboteur Awards (national awards for spoken word), a Stage Award, and a Fringe First. He’s sold out shows across the world and regularly tours with John Cooper Clarke and The Libertines. Luke Wright’s Silver Jubilee, written and performed by Luke, is supported by Norwich Arts Centre and Arts Council England.

It can be seen at the SJT at 7.45pm on Wednesday 15 May. Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com