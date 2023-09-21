Londoners Urged to Submit Selfies to Create New Artwork Celebrating 150 Years of Alexandra Palace

To celebrate 150 years of Alexandra Palace in 2023, British visual artist, Helen Marshall founder of the People's Picture, will create a new permanent, interactive artwork inspired by people's memories and connection to the Palace.

By the People: 150 Lifetimes, which is funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund and made possible by money raised by National Lottery players, will explore themes of heritage, identity and place. It will culminate in the creation of a giant mosaic which will be displayed in the Palace's East Court for all visitors to see.

Helen Marshall's acclaimed work is displayed across the world, including at Kennedy Space Centre, the National Memorial Arboretum and Gatwick airport, amongst others – with By the People set to be unveiled in early 2024. Before then however, the Palace is calling on visitors, Londoners and anyone with a connection to Ally Pally to help create the mural.

HOW YOU CAN GET INVOLVED: To feature in By the People: 150 Lifetimes, simply send a selfie, portrait picture of you, a friend or family member, or a favourite photo of the Park and Palace, via thepeoplespicture.com/alexandra-palace-150/, together with a short explanation of your Ally Pally story. The process takes less than three minutes and just a few clicks of your computer. Helen will then use your picture along with thousands of others, to construct her final work.

Emma Dagnes, Alexandra Park and Palace Charitable Trust CEO: “This is such an exciting project. The Palace was built as the 'People's Palace', so it is fitting that in our 150th year we have the chance to celebrate the peoples' stories of Ally Pally. We are hugely grateful to The National Lottery Heritage Fund for their support and to be working with Helen Marshall, who has displayed stunning work all over the world.

“It is your experience of the Palace that we want to celebrate. It could be seeing live music here, learning to ice skate or simply finding a place that feels special to you and your friends. We know people who have met their partners for the first time here, been proposed to or seen their children take their first steps. Whatever Ally Pally means to you, we want to hear your stories. And we want thousands of people to become part of this lasting celebration of the Park, Palace, our community and all who journey here.”

Artist Helen Marshall said: “It is indeed a rare event as an artist to be invited to create an artwork for such an impressive location, an icon with such an evocative legacy. As a regular guest to the area I know how the project is a match made in heaven for the local community, who will be able to share not only their present and past memories but their hopes for the future. We will co-create an enormous dreamscape made up of your photos and stories capturing the true 'spirit' of the place we all love. I am curious and intrigued, ready to be emotionally moved by the photos that will be submitted and I will do my best to include each and every one of your important contributions however small, funny, sad - combined they all make one picture and story. Bring it on!”

National Lottery Heritage Fund: Stuart McLeod, Director of England - London & South at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “We are delighted to support this project, which thanks to money raised by National Lottery players, will mean that people can share their memories of Ally Pally. It will be a fitting celebration for its 150th birthday, helping to preserve these memories for future generations. We can't wait to see Helen's new artwork in situ.”

In addition to the permanent display at the Palace, By the People will also be displayed online, with the opportunity to explore the collected stories of all those taking part. Projects related to the programme will also be carried in local schools, libraries and care homes, to ensure the local community have every opportunity to participate.

Alexandra Palace is on the lookout for new volunteers to join their ever-expanding team of volunteers, to help facilitate some elements of the project. To get involved email volunteering@alexandrapalace.com