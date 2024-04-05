Liverpool Legends John Barnes And Peter Beardsley Come To St George's Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Liverpool legends John Barnes and Peter Beardsley will appear together in the ultimate ‘an audience with’ at the city’s stunning St George’s Hall.

The mighty Red men will take to the stage in the ornate Concert Room at the Grade I listed Lime Street venue on Wednesday, 8 May.

They pair, who between them scored 167 goals for Liverpool, will share amazing stories from their lives and stellar careers in the special evening of entertainment and banter, hosted by interviewer Jed Stone.

Join Barnes and Beardsley as they give the audience a full insight into their careers, from previous clubs to putting on the famous red jersey, to representing their country.

And there is also the opportunity for up to 100 members of the audience to enjoy a pre-show meet and greet with the footballing stars where they will be able to have pictures taken and get their autographs.

John Barnes and Peter Beardsley are two of the most recognisable faces of the golden era of Liverpool Football Club in the 1980s.

John Barnes was born in Jamaica in 1963 and moved to Britain as a 12-year-old. He was signed by Watford in 1981 and made his debut, as a substitute, in a Second Division game against Oldham Athletic.

Watford were promoted to the First Division at the end of the 1981-2 season, and Barnes spent several successful seasons with them before, aged 23, he signed for Liverpool – alongside Peter Beardsley, the pair becoming a key part of the 1987-88 league-winning side in an attacking line-up with John Aldridge.

Over the course of the next decade, the left-winger made more than 400 appearances for Liverpool and scored 108 goals. He went on to join Newcastle United and Charlton Athletic, and separately gained 79 England caps and scored 10 goals in an England jersey. He later had stints managing Celtic, Tranmere, and the Jamaican national team.

Meanwhile Hexham-born Peter Beardsley began his professional footballing career aged 17 with Carlisle United, and in 1983 he signed for Newcastle United where he scored 61 goals in four years.

Beardsley joined Liverpool in 1987 after manager Kenny Dalglish made a then-record offer of £1.9million to Newcastle, and during four years at Anfield he appeared 179 times and scored 59 goals, before crossing Stanley Park to play for Everton between 1991-3.

He went on to return to Newcastle, and to play for Bolton, Manchester City and Fulham.

The Geordie forward represented his country 59 times between 1986-96, taking part in two World Cups and the 1988 Euros, and scored nine goals. He later became the team’s assistant manager.

An Audience with Liverpool Legends is presented by Floodlight Entertainment.