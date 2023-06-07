Les Enfants Terribles and HOME Manchester Premiere THE HOUSE WITH CHICKEN LEGS

The award-winning theatre company Les Enfants Terribles and HOME Manchester present the premiere UK stage tour of their co-production The House With Chicken Legs this Autumn.

Bringing Sophie Anderson's best-selling novel to life, this critically acclaimed show will transport audiences to a world inspired by Baba Yaga, with puppets, live music and magic. The story follows Marinka, a young girl who dreams of a normal life, where she can stay somewhere long enough to make friends; but there’s one problem – her house has chicken legs and moves on without warning. The show is funny, thought-provoking and full of life as it deftly navigates the complexities of loss from a whole new perspective.

Confirmed Autumn 2023 tour venues are: York Theatre Royal (6-9 September), Oxford Playhouse (21-23 September), Theatre Royal Plymouth (4-7 October), Aberystwyth Arts Centre (18-20 October), New Theatre Royal Portsmouth (2-3 November) and The Queen’s Theatre, Barnstaple (14-18 November). Further venues are to be announced.

The production had its world premiere at HOME Manchester in 2022, where it won an Offie Commendation (OffComm) recognising excellence in theatre outside of London.

The House With Chicken Legs is Written by Sophie Anderson and Adapted by Oliver Lansley and Directed by Oliver Lansley & James Seager with Music & Sound Design by Alexander Wolfe, Songs Co-written by Alexander Wolfe & Oliver Lansley, Costume & Puppetry Design by Samuel Wyer, Set Design by Jasmine Swan, Video Design by Nina Dunn, Lighting Design by Jane Lalljee and Original Illustrations by Melissa Castrillón and Elisa Paganelli © Usborne Publishing Ltd, 2018. The show’s cast is to be announced.

Les Enfants Terribles is dedicated to creating original and engaging theatre that puts the audience at the centre of the story. Known for their striking visual aesthetic and innovative use of props, puppetry and live music, they explore unique ways of telling stories and immersing audiences in new, weird and wonderful worlds. Run by Artistic Director Oliver Lansley and Creative Director James Seager, the company has received consistent critical acclaim and renowned industry awards, establishing a large and loyal following since its inception in 2002.

To find out more about The House With Chicken Legs, visit: Click Here.

Tour Dates

6-9 September York Theatre Royal – NATIONAL PRESS NIGHT 8 SEPTEMBER AT 7PM

https://www.yorktheatreroyal.co.uk/show/the-house-with-chicken-legs/

21-23 September Oxford Playhouse (21-23 Sept)

https://www.oxfordplayhouse.com/events/the-house-with-chicken-legs%20/

4-7 October Theatre Royal Plymouth

https://theatreroyal.com/whats-on/the-house-with-chicken-legs/#book /

18-20 October Aberystwyth Arts Centre (on sale 10am 7 June)

https://www.aberystwythartscentre.co.uk/theatre/sale-07062023-house-chicken-legs

2-3 November New Theatre Royal Portsmouth (on sale 10am 7 June)

https://www.newtheatreroyal.com/performances/the-house-with-chicken-legs/

14-18 November The Queen’s Theatre, Barnstaple

﻿https://www.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com/event/the-house-with-chicken-legs/

Further venues are to be announced.