Kiri Pritchard-McLean and Rachel Fairburn Will Embark on ALL KILLA NO FILLA Live UK Tour

10 years, 10 shows, 10 cities. To celebrate the 10th anniversary of their smash-hit true crime comedy podcast, co-hostsKiri Pritchard-McLean and Rachel Fairburn are set to embark on a highly-anticipated 10-date ‘All Killa No Filla Live’ tour from 30th March 2024. This milestone run includes shows at Glasgow’s King’s Theatre, London’s Hackney Empire, Bristol’s Old Vic and the Manchester Opera House, with tickets going on pre-sale to their mailing list this Wednesday 29th November at 10am, followed by the general on-sale this Friday 1st December.

Get ready, Legends! The 10-year anniversary of the 'All Killa No Filla' podcast is upon us, and comedic best friends Kiri and Rachel are heading out on their most legendary UK tour yet with their trailblazing blend of true crime and comedy. Join the dynamic duo as they dissect notorious serial killer cases, striking their trademark balance between thoughtful and entertaining, with an empathetic focus on the lives of the victims, all delivered with their signature oversharing and lightning-speed digressions. But here's the twist – these are exclusive live shows, and the content won't be recorded! That's right, you can only hear these captivating cases told by Kiri and Rachel in person. Whether you're one of the original 'Legends' or a fresh face to the podcast, get your tickets now for an unmissable night of laughter, intrigue, and a touch of the unexpected!

On marking a decade of the podcast, Rachel Fairburn says: “The Legends know more about me than my own family so I’m looking forward to taking a live show on tour to celebrate a decade of over sharing. There’s nothing like seeing the looks of disapproval in real life.”

Kiri adds: “I'm so glad we get to celebrate ten years of wandering off topic and being libellous with the amazing group of listeners we get to call Legends. I love making this podcast and ten years of working with Rachel has absolutely flown by - maybe because she hasn't aged at all in that time? The podcast is fun when we record it, but it's REALLY special when it's live and I have a feeling we'll be talking about these ten shows for years.“

One of the UK's original indie podcasts, ‘All Killa No Filla’ was created in 2014 thanks to a back bedroom chat between comedians Kiri Pritchard-McLean and Rachel Fairburn about their shared fascination with murder. Charting a course way ahead of the curve and redefining the podcast landscape with its own unique true crime comedy genre, it has grown into a cultural phenomenon gaining a legion of dedicated fans (aka Legends) amassing to over 250,000 regular listeners, and has had 10.5 million downloads to date.

Over the past decade, the podcast has successfully expanded into live shows, including sell-out UK tours, critically-acclaimed Edinburgh Festival Fringe runs, and a tour of the United States. This is a testament to Kiri and Rachel’s ability to bring their shared passion, humour and friendship from the studio to the stage, connecting with an ever-growing community of ‘Legends.’

Welsh comedian Kiri Pritchard-McLean is a multi award-winning stand-up, writer and director. A frequent fixture on our TV’s, Kiri has appeared on flagship shows such as Live at the Apollo (BBC Two), Have I Got News For You (BBC One), 8 Out of 10 Cats (Channel 4), QI (BBC Two) and Frankie Boyle's New World Order (BBC Two). Kiri hosts a hugely popular panel show for Radio 4, Best Medicine, and has a regular weekend show on BBC Radio Wales. She was also the final host of the highly respected radio series Newsjack. As a writer and satirist she is much in demand, with work including a commission from The Old Vic to write and direct a monologue for International Women's Day. She is the writer and director for the critically-acclaimed sketch group Tarot, and with them she has just directed her first short film for the BBC Comedy Shorts Strand, Pobl Bachyn. Kiri was a recipient of the BBC's prestigious Caroline Aherne Award and currently has a sitcom in development.

Rachel Fairburn is a comedian and writer from Manchester. She regularly appears on TV programmes including Live At The Apollo (BBC Two), BBC Presents: Stand Up For Live Comedy (BBC One), Funny Festival Live (BBC Two), Alan Davies: As Yet Untitled (Dave) and Russell Howard Hour (Sky Max). A staple of the live UK comedy circuit, Rachel recently embarked on her biggest UK tour yet, performing her seventh critically-acclaimed solo stand-up show,‘Showgirl.’ She has featured in The Times ‘Best Jokes of the Fringe’ in 2022 and Daily Telegraph’s ‘40 Jokes of the Fringe’ in 2018. Rachel featured in Chortle’s ‘One to Watch’ list in 2020 and picked up the 2019 online content award from Joe.co.uk. She has also been a finalist of several prestigious competitions including Funny Women, City Life Comedian of the Year, the NATYS and English Comedian of the Year.

The ‘All Killa No Filla Live’ pre-sale on Wednesday 29th November at 10am is accessible to mailing list subscribers of the podcast, Berk’s Nest and tour venues.

Tour Dates

Sat 30th March

Glasgow

King's Theatre

Thurs April 25th

London

Hackney Empire

Thurs 2nd May

Bristol

The Old Vic

Mon 6th May

Norwich

Playhouse

Weds 8th May

Cardiff

Sherman Theatre

Fri 24th May

Manchester

Opera House

Weds 29th May

Leeds

City Varieties

Tues 28th May

Brighton

Theatre Royal

Fri 31st May

Exeter

Corn Exchange

Sat 1st June

Birmingham

Town Hall