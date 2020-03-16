Kiln Theatre Cancels This Week's Performances of PASS OVER

Kiln Theatre has released the following statement regarding upcoming performances:

Due to a member of the company of Pass Over undergoing precautionary self-isolation, we regret that all performances this week 16-21 March have been cancelled. We apologise for the late notice and any inconvenience caused.



We have emailed all affected bookers about next steps. If you are booked for a performance this week and have not received an email from us, please contact tickets@kilntheatre.com. Please understand that we are a small team and are working as hard as possible to resolve all customer queries; we appreciate your patience and understanding at this time.



In this developing situation we are reviewing the status of our planned Pass Over performances from 23rd March to 4th April, and will continue to follow government and Public Health England guidance to ensure the health and wellbeing of audiences, performers and staff team.



All screenings at Kiln Cinema are scheduled to go ahead, and our café will remain open during the day Monday-Saturday.

We will continue to update everyone via our social media channels (@KilnTheatre) and email. Please keep an eye out here for more information in the coming days.





