Judith Jacob Joins The Cast Of WHITE WITCH at The Bloomsbury Theatre

Judith Jacob is joining the cast of White Witch, playing at the Bloomsbury Theatre 7-18 September.

Judith is perhaps best known for playing Carmel Roberts in the BBC soap opera EastEnders from 1986 to 1989.

Other credits include: Beverley Slater in Angels (1979-81); Senisimilia in No Problem! (1983-85; The Real McCoy (1993-96); Sabrina Kitts in the Queen's Nose and she was a founding member of BiBi Crew, Britain's first comedy troupe made up entirely of Black actresses.

Judith says: "I am really delighted to be a part of the White Witch cast, Barry Reckord was a clearly superb writer, I had not heard of him before being asked to be part of the play. My character, Princess, lived in the most brutal time for Africans, getting in the mindset where every part of your life is controlled, and living with constant anger and fear is the challenge of this part for me. She is an amazing politically astute woman and mother, managing to navigate her way through incredibly challenging experiences - she observes all and stands her ground without fear or favour when the crunch comes."

Director Joseph Charles adds: "Judith is a fine actor, I worked with her many years ago as a fellow actor on a few television shows, and I was always struck by her tremendous integrity and the truth she brings to the roles she plays. I feel incredibly fortunate that she has agreed to join us for this production, her experience and depth of understanding are so important for the role of Princess. White Witch is a complex piece and it needs actors of Judith's calibre to do it justice."

Writer Barry Reckord was the first black Briton to have his work presented at The Royal Court Theatre in the 1950s, and the first interracial kiss on UK television was in the television adaptation of another of his plays.