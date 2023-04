John Rutter to Lead Oxford Philharmonic Orchestra Concert at Bath Abbey

Get ready for an unforgettable evening of beautiful music at Bath Abbey on Tuesday 27 Jun 2023 at 7:30pm. Featuring talented members of the Oxford Philharmonic Orchestra, this concert promises to be a feast for the senses. Renowned composer and conductor John Rutter will be leading the orchestra and conducting a thrilling program that includes his own works.

The program includes Rutter's "Magnificat," "Te Deum," and "Requiem," each a masterpiece in its own right. The concert will also feature participating choruses from around the world with members of the Oxford Philharmonic Orchestra.

John Rutter: Magnificat

Lucy Crowe, Soprano

John Rutter, Conductor

John Rutter: Te Deum

John Rutter, Conductor

John Rutter: Requiem

Lucy Crowe, Soprano

John Rutter, Conductor

Participating Choruses:

Douglas County Chamber Singers, Douglasville, GA (Sandra Chandler, Director)

First Presbyterian Church, Bonita Springs, FL (Jeffrey Faux)

Palmetto Voices Spiritual Ensemble, Sumter, SC (Sonja Sepulveda, Director)

Peninsula Musical Arts Association, Foster City, CA (Mary Lynn Wilson, Director)

Vienna Choral Society, Fairfax, VA (Mike Horanski, Director)

Viva la Musica!, Foster City, CA (Shulamit Hoffman, Director)

Tickets Pay What You Can - £35-£3.50 (exc. fees)

Visit Click Here

Bath Box Office

Opening Hours: 10am - 5pm, Monday to Friday (closed Bank Holidays)

01225 463362

info@bathboxoffice.org.uk