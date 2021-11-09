HOLLYSHORTS FILM FESTIVAL Announces London Reception

The Oscar-qualifying HOLLYSHORTS FILM FESTIVAL, now in its 18th year, will celebrate UK alumni from both 2020 and 2021 editions at a special London reception. The event will occur on Monday, November 29, at a location revealed upon guests' RSVP confirmation.

The past two years marked a considerable number of HollyShorts official selections from the UK, with 30 films in 2020 and 22 films this year. Due to the pandemic travel restrictions, the filmmakers were honored in virtual salons hosted by HollyShorts advisory board member Alexa Jago and board chair Steven Adams, in the presence of British Consul General to Los Angeles Emily Cloke.

This reception is a momentous occasion for HollyShorts. The festival is acclaimed as one of the world's top short film festivals, boasting Academy Award and BAFTA nominees and winners among its distinguished alumni.

In a joint statement, HollyShorts co-founders Daniel Sol and Theo Dumont and festival director Nicole Castro stated, "We've received a record-setting amount of incredible short film official selections from the UK in 2020 and 2021. It's our honor to put a spotlight on these talented filmmakers and celebrate them in person in the heart of London. We want to thank our advisory board member and BAFTA LA Chair Alexa Jago and board chair Steven Adams for hosting this important celebration that marks a major step in our international expansion."

The London reception will be the first of a new annual tradition for HollyShorts to recognize UK selections. Filmmakers must RSVP in advance. The 18th Annual Oscar-qualifying HollyShorts Film Festival will take place August 11-20, 2022, at the TCL Chinese Theatres in Hollywood. For more information about HollyShorts Film Festival, please visit hollyshorts.com.