Hersh Dagmarr to Present DAGMARR'S CABARET at Circle & Star

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Cabaret singer-songwriter and visual artist Hersh Dagmarr will star in Dagmarr's Cabaret, an evening of song at the Circle & Star theatre in Hampstead, North London, on Friday 24 April (7:30pm).

Hersh Dagmarr was a fixture of the 1920s Weimar Berlin cabaret scene until, quite suddenly, they weren't. The circumstances of their disappearance remain unclear. What is clear is that Dagmarr's ghost returns this April at the Circle & Star to reminisce through song, accompanied on piano by George Webster.

With a programme in French, German, and English drawn from across a century of cabaret, chanson, Sprechgesang and popular song, audiences can expect numbers from Edith Piaf, Kurt Weill, Marlene Dietrich, Cole Porter, Iggy Pop, the Pet Shop Boys and even Kylie, amongst many others.

Hersh Dagmarr is a London-based French singer/songwriter, cabaret star and Weimar Berlin revenant who never really left. They have performed at some of the world's leading cabaret venues, including London's Crazy Coqs, with their unique blend of expressionist and theatrical avant-pop cabaret taking inspiration from the grand German kabarett era mixed with their own background as a jazz singer and experience as a French club kid from the noughties.