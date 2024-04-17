Harriet Kemsley Comes To Edinburgh Fringe And Will Embark On Uk Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Award-winning comedian Harriet Kemsley is taking her brand-new stand-up show Everything Always Works Out For Me to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival this August - she'll then embark on a tour across the UK later this year from September - November 2024. Tickets for her live tour go on sale this Friday 19th April.

Everything Always Works Out For Me – which will kick off with a strictly limited run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in August – is a comedy show about break-ups, sloths and trying to think positively while everything descends into absolute chaos. Ridiculous things always happen to Harriet, but this year it's been out of control. She's rebuilding her entire life but she just can't work out which way the building blocks go.

Known for her unique blend of distinctive humour and endearing honesty, Harriet captivates audiences with her refreshing take on everyday life experiences. As a comedian she is high energy and effortless, engaging and relatable. Capable of charming any audience her popularity only continues to rise cementing her as a distinct voice on the comedy scene. Everything Always Works Out For Me is Harriet at her best - a force to be reckoned with.

Harriet Kemsley said: 'I'm very excited to not only be returning to the Monkey Barrel in Edinburgh this Summer but also to be back on tour, getting lost in train stations around the UK this Autumn. My life completely fell apart last year which has been incredibly humbling, personally painful and has led to some really fun comedy for everyone to enjoy at my expense.'

Harriet is an award-winning comedian, writer and actress. She's been a recurring guest on Hypothetical, 8 Out of 10 Cats, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Celebability, Guessable, This is MY House & The Now Show and has appeared on Live At the Apollo, Roast Battle, The Ranganation, Rob Beckett's Undeniable, Alan Davies As Yet Untitled, Comedians Giving Lectures, Question Team, Stand Up Sketch Show, House of Games, Jon & Lucy's Odd Couple & Comedy Central at The Comedy Store. She has starred in the Viceland/Comedy Central reality sitcom Bobby & Harriet Get Married which she co-created and co-wrote to huge critical acclaim.

Harriet's awards include the Leicester Mercury New Act of the Year Finalist, Funny's Funny Winner, Up The Creek New Act of the Year Winning and Leicester Square New Act of the Year Finalist. She has been described by Time Out as ‘a very funny rising star' and as one of Rhod Gilbert's ‘Ten Comics to See' in the Mail on Sunday.

EDINBURGH FESTIVAL FRINGE DATES:

Monkey Barrel Comedy (Monkey Barrel 1)

Wed 31 July - Mon 12 August, 6.10pm (60 minutes)

Tickets: £8 - £10

Tickets: https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/harriet-kemsley-everything-always-works-out-for-me

LIVE TOUR DATES:

September 2024

Thu 12 - Leeds, Hyde Park Book Club

Fri 13 - York, Theatre @ 41

Thu 19 - Reading, South Street

Sat 21 - Stockton, Arc

Sun 22 - Newcastle, The Stand

Thu 26 - New Milton, Forest Arts Centre

Fri 27 - Winchester, The Arc

October 2024

Thu 03 - Aldershot, West End Centre

Fri 04 - Canterbury, The Marlowe

Sun 06 - Cambridge, Junction

Fri 11 - Heart Of Hawick

Sat 12 - Edinburgh, Monkey Barrel Comedy

Sun 13 - Glasgow, The Stand

Thu 17 - Southampton, The Attic

Wed 23 - Brighton, Komedia

November 2024

Sat 02 - Manchester, Cultplex

Sun 03 - Sheffield, Leadmill

Wed 06 - Leicester, Firebug

Thu 07 - Coventry, Warwick Arts Centre

Sun 10 - Newport Pagnell, The Cannon

Wed 13 - Norwich, Arts Centre

Fri 15 - Corsham, Pound Arts

Sat 16 - Bristol, Tobacco Factory Theatres