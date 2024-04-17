Harriet Kemsley Comes To Edinburgh Fringe And Will Embark On Uk Tour

Tickets for her live tour go on sale this Friday 19th April.
Award-winning comedian Harriet Kemsley is taking her brand-new stand-up show Everything Always Works Out For Me to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival this August - she'll then embark on a tour across the UK later this year from September - November 2024. Tickets for her live tour go on sale this Friday 19th April.
Everything Always Works Out For Me – which will kick off with a strictly limited run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in August – is a comedy show about break-ups, sloths and trying to think positively while everything descends into absolute chaos. Ridiculous things always happen to Harriet, but this year it's been out of control. She's rebuilding her entire life but she just can't work out which way the building blocks go.
Known for her unique blend of distinctive humour and endearing honesty, Harriet captivates audiences with her refreshing take on everyday life experiences. As a comedian she is high energy and effortless, engaging and relatable. Capable of charming any audience her popularity only continues to rise cementing her as a distinct voice on the comedy scene. Everything Always Works Out For Me is Harriet at her best - a force to be reckoned with.
Harriet Kemsley said: 'I'm very excited to not only be returning to the Monkey Barrel in Edinburgh this Summer but also to be back on tour, getting lost in train stations around the UK this Autumn. My life completely fell apart last year which has been incredibly humbling, personally painful and has led to some really fun comedy for everyone to enjoy at my expense.'
Harriet is an award-winning comedian, writer and actress. She's been a recurring guest on Hypothetical, 8 Out of 10 Cats, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Celebability, Guessable, This is MY House & The Now Show and has appeared on Live At the Apollo, Roast Battle, The Ranganation, Rob Beckett's Undeniable, Alan Davies As Yet Untitled, Comedians Giving Lectures, Question Team, Stand Up Sketch Show, House of Games, Jon & Lucy's Odd Couple & Comedy Central at The Comedy Store. She has starred in the Viceland/Comedy Central reality sitcom Bobby & Harriet Get Married which she co-created and co-wrote to huge critical acclaim.
Harriet's awards include the Leicester Mercury New Act of the Year Finalist, Funny's Funny Winner, Up The Creek New Act of the Year Winning and Leicester Square New Act of the Year Finalist. She has been described by Time Out as ‘a very funny rising star' and as one of Rhod Gilbert's ‘Ten Comics to See' in the Mail on Sunday.
Monkey Barrel Comedy (Monkey Barrel 1)
Wed 31 July - Mon 12 August, 6.10pm (60 minutes)
Tickets: £8 - £10
Tickets: https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/harriet-kemsley-everything-always-works-out-for-me
September 2024
Thu 12 - Leeds, Hyde Park Book Club
Fri 13 - York, Theatre @ 41
Thu 19 - Reading, South Street
Sat 21 - Stockton, Arc
Sun 22 - Newcastle, The Stand
Thu 26 - New Milton, Forest Arts Centre
Fri 27 - Winchester, The Arc
October 2024
Thu 03 - Aldershot, West End Centre
Fri 04 - Canterbury, The Marlowe
Sun 06 - Cambridge, Junction
Fri 11 - Heart Of Hawick
Sat 12 - Edinburgh, Monkey Barrel Comedy
Sun 13 - Glasgow, The Stand
Thu 17 - Southampton, The Attic
Wed 23 - Brighton, Komedia
November 2024
Sat 02 - Manchester, Cultplex
Sun 03 - Sheffield, Leadmill
Wed 06 - Leicester, Firebug
Thu 07 - Coventry, Warwick Arts Centre
Sun 10 - Newport Pagnell, The Cannon
Wed 13 - Norwich, Arts Centre
Fri 15 - Corsham, Pound Arts
Sat 16 - Bristol, Tobacco Factory Theatres
Videos