Hammersmith & Fulham to Launch Young People's Culture Programme in 2026

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​Lyric Hammersmith Theatre, Hammersmith & Fulham Council and The Earls Court Development Company have revealed a £350,000 Place Partnership grant from Arts Council England, towards their Young People's Borough of Culture programme.

The two-year initiative from the Where Culture Connects H&F Cultural Compact (launched by Hammersmith & Fulham Council) will be led by the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre, and will enable young people in the borough to celebrate their cultural lives and benefit from linking their creativity to the local innovation sectors.

The project sets out a new long-term model for young people, education and creative business sectors, delivering an expansive programme of work including School Arts Week, a week of creative arts workshops for all state primary and SEND schools in the borough; Our Place, supported by £175,000 match funding from H&F Council, which is a grant scheme for creative projects in neighbourhoods, proposed, selected and delivered by young people; an October Young People's festival involving the Borough's cultural and creative companies throughout half-term week; Expert Practitioner Networks and a programme of careers support including bespoke skills and careers events supported by the local business community.

Today a call out is issued to young people who live and learn in Hammersmith & Fulham to join the Young People's Borough of Culture Board. This will comprise a group of young people from across Hammersmith & Fulham who will be appointed for 18 months to steer the direction of the Young People's Borough Of Culture programme. These youth leaders will also be provided with training, mentorship and support throughout the year to ensure opportunities for skills development and future career pathways. To apply, click here.