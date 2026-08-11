HORRIBLE HISTORIES to Bring TERRIBLE TUDORS and AWFUL EGYPTIANS to Storyhouse

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Horrible Histories Live on Stage will arrive in Chester this autumn with Terrible Tudors and Awful Egyptians. The two fun-packed shows come to Storyhouse from Thursday 22 to Sunday 25 October 2026.

Tickets cost from £25.35 for adults and £21.60 for children for Storyhouse Members. Family tickets for two adults and two children are also available, while there is a 15% concession for booking both shows.

The two horrible productions promise to take Chester audiences on a wildly entertaining journey through history – packed with outrageous facts, larger-than-life characters and featuring spectacular eye-popping 3D special effects which will leave the whole family spellbound.

We all want to meet people from history. The trouble is everyone is dead! Terrible Tudors and Awful Egyptians are two separate, must-see shows that bring history to life in all its gruesome and gory glory. Families can choose one - or double the fun by seeing both.

In Terrible Tudors, take a trip from the horrible Henries to the end of evil Elizabeth and hear the legend (and lies) about the torturing dynasty. Find out the fate of Henry's headless wives and his punch up with the Pope. Meet Bloody Mary and see Ed fall dead in his bed. Survive the Spanish Armada as it sails into the audience.

Meanwhile from the fascinating Pharaohs to the power of the pyramids, Awful Egyptians reveals the foul facts of death and decay with the meanest mummies in Egypt. Are you ready to rumble with Rameses the Great? Dare you enter through the Gates of the Afterlife? It's the history of Egypt – with the nasty bits left in!

The ultimate history lessons, Horrible Histories shows are recommended for ages five to 105.

Horrible Histories: Terrible Tudors and Awful Egyptians are written by Terry Deary, Neal Foster and JP Cherrington based on Terry Deary's bestselling books. Deary is the world's bestselling non-fiction author for children. He has written 200 books which have been translated into 42 different languages, and his 50 Horrible Histories titles have sold more than 35 million worldwide.

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