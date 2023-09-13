HEATHERS, FOOTLOOSE, and More Set For Darlington Hippodrome's Autumn Lineup

Learn more about the lineup of performances here!

By: Sep. 13, 2023

POPULAR

ATG and Preevue Expand 'View from Seat' Service Across All UK Venues Photo 1 ATG and Preevue Expand 'View from Seat' Service Across All UK Venues
Interview: 'Dickens' Characters Are Timeless': Tanika Gupta And Pooja Ghai on Colonialism, Photo 2 Interview: 'Dickens' Characters Are Timeless': Tanika Gupta And Pooja Ghai on Colonialism, Racism and Relevance in Adapting GREAT EXPECTATIONS
Review: JEEVES & WOOSTER IN PERFECT NONSENSE, Salisbury Playhouse Photo 3 Review: JEEVES & WOOSTER IN PERFECT NONSENSE, Salisbury Playhouse
Review: MACBETH, Shakespeare North Playhouse Photo 4 Review: MACBETH, Shakespeare North Playhouse

HEATHERS, FOOTLOOSE, and More Set For Darlington Hippodrome's Autumn Lineup

With the nights drawing in Darlington Hippodrome has launched an autumn season of shows for all ages and tastes. Here is just a sample of the exciting shows on offer.

With a star-studded cast and based on Helen Forrester’s best-selling book, By The Waters of Liverpool comes to Darlington on Friday 29 and Saturday 30 September. Starring Lynn Francis, Daniel Taylor and Roy Carruthers this is a gripping period drama set in the early 1930s.

If you enjoy a great musical then you have choices galore over the next few months. Heathers the Musical explodes onto the stage from Tuesday 3 to Saturday 7 October – a black comedy rock musical based on the 1989 film. Darlington Operatic Society presents Footloose the Musical from Wednesday 25 October to Saturday 4 November and the UK tour of Calendar Girls the Musical stops off in Darlington from Tuesday 21 to Saturday 25 November with a stellar cast including Tanya Franks, Maureen Nolan, Lyn Paul, Amy Robbins, Marti Webb, Paula Tappenden and Honeysuckle Weeks.

The autumn season can mean only one thing – pantomime will soon be upon us (oh, yes it will!). Darlington Hippodrome audiences have a treat in store with Gareth Gates and Jenny Ryan from ITV’s The Chase starring in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs from Friday 8 to Sunday 31 December. Full of the usual pantomime magic with stunning sets, amazing special effects and a barrel-full of laughter you’ll need to grab your tickets quick.




 

Varna International Ballet and Orchestra from Bulgaria presents three fabulous pieces at Darlington Hippodrome between Friday 26 and Sunday 28 January when they present Sleeping Beauty, Swan Lake and The Nutcracker.

A host of new shows joins the list of productions already on sale at Darlington Hippodrome. These include  the children’s classic Tales from Acorn Wood (Tuesday 15 and Wednesday 15 November), an evening of colour and soaring vocals from Believe in Cher (Wednesday 31 January), and hilarious comedy from Ed Byrne (Sun 4 February) and Stewart Lee (Saturday 16 March).

More great names will be appearing on the Hippodrome stage in the coming months including Mark Simmons (Mock The Week), Joe Rooney (Father Ted), Sir Ranulph Fiennes, Giovanni Pernice, Anton Du Beke, Al Murray, Frankie Boyle, Ricky Tomlinson and Justin Hayward.

Tickets for all shows are available at Click Here or by calling the Box Office on 01325 405405 - and make sure to sign up to our mailing list or follow us on social media to be the first to hear about what else is in store for 2024 and beyond.




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Cast Set For the UK Tour of THE GOOD ENOUGH MUMS CLUB Photo
Cast Set For the UK Tour of THE GOOD ENOUGH MUMS CLUB

The REcreate Agency and Spin Arts have announced the cast of the premiere production of The Good Enough Mums Club. Learn more about the tour and find out how to get tickets here!

2
KINKY BOOTS Comes to Chester Next Year Photo
KINKY BOOTS Comes to Chester Next Year

KINKY BOOTS struts onto the Storyhouse stage, spreading its message of empowerment and acceptance, in 2024. Learn more about the musical and find out how to get tickets here!

3
HEAD SET Will Embark on UK Tour Next Month Photo
HEAD SET Will Embark on UK Tour Next Month

Head Set is heading out on tour! Delving into amateur stand-up culture and trying to make peace with a messy brain, this joyful and mischievous documentary-theatre show from Victoria Melody is a celebration of neurodiversity and an exploration of the social model of disability. Learn more about the show and find out where it is touring to here!

4
WNO Reveals Wynne Evans as Ambassador for New Dementia Choir Photo
WNO Reveals Wynne Evans as Ambassador for New Dementia Choir

Opera singer and broadcaster Wynne Evans has been announced as the ambassador for Welsh National Opera’s Cradle choirs. Learn more about Evans and the choirs here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch An All New Trailer For THESE DEMONS at Theatre503 Video
Watch An All New Trailer For THESE DEMONS at Theatre503
Photos/Inside Rehearsal For the UK and Ireland Tour of FAITH HEALER Video
Photos/Inside Rehearsal For the UK and Ireland Tour of FAITH HEALER
Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September Video
Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinder
The Quarry Theatre (11/09-11/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tess
Lighthouse Poole (2/21-2/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Full Monty
Belgrade Theatre (10/02-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Drag Queens vs. Vampires
Underbelly Cowgate (3/08-8/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dracula: Mina's Reckoning
Belgrade Theatre (10/18-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brown Boys Swim
The North Wall Arts Centre (9/21-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Phantasmagoria
Belgrade Theatre (10/05-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kin
CAST Doncaster (9/28-9/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branwen: Dadeni
Pontio Arts Centre (11/22-11/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinder
Marlowe Theatre (11/02-11/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You