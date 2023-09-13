HEATHERS, FOOTLOOSE, and More Set For Darlington Hippodrome's Autumn Lineup

With the nights drawing in Darlington Hippodrome has launched an autumn season of shows for all ages and tastes. Here is just a sample of the exciting shows on offer.

With a star-studded cast and based on Helen Forrester’s best-selling book, By The Waters of Liverpool comes to Darlington on Friday 29 and Saturday 30 September. Starring Lynn Francis, Daniel Taylor and Roy Carruthers this is a gripping period drama set in the early 1930s.

If you enjoy a great musical then you have choices galore over the next few months. Heathers the Musical explodes onto the stage from Tuesday 3 to Saturday 7 October – a black comedy rock musical based on the 1989 film. Darlington Operatic Society presents Footloose the Musical from Wednesday 25 October to Saturday 4 November and the UK tour of Calendar Girls the Musical stops off in Darlington from Tuesday 21 to Saturday 25 November with a stellar cast including Tanya Franks, Maureen Nolan, Lyn Paul, Amy Robbins, Marti Webb, Paula Tappenden and Honeysuckle Weeks.

The autumn season can mean only one thing – pantomime will soon be upon us (oh, yes it will!). Darlington Hippodrome audiences have a treat in store with Gareth Gates and Jenny Ryan from ITV’s The Chase starring in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs from Friday 8 to Sunday 31 December. Full of the usual pantomime magic with stunning sets, amazing special effects and a barrel-full of laughter you’ll need to grab your tickets quick.









Varna International Ballet and Orchestra from Bulgaria presents three fabulous pieces at Darlington Hippodrome between Friday 26 and Sunday 28 January when they present Sleeping Beauty, Swan Lake and The Nutcracker.

A host of new shows joins the list of productions already on sale at Darlington Hippodrome. These include the children’s classic Tales from Acorn Wood (Tuesday 15 and Wednesday 15 November), an evening of colour and soaring vocals from Believe in Cher (Wednesday 31 January), and hilarious comedy from Ed Byrne (Sun 4 February) and Stewart Lee (Saturday 16 March).

More great names will be appearing on the Hippodrome stage in the coming months including Mark Simmons (Mock The Week), Joe Rooney (Father Ted), Sir Ranulph Fiennes, Giovanni Pernice, Anton Du Beke, Al Murray, Frankie Boyle, Ricky Tomlinson and Justin Hayward.

