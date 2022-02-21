Guests Announced For Iris Theatre's PLATFORM - FLORA LEO

Iris Theatre today announces Roshani Abbey, Cecily Redman, Alice Merivale and Betsy Lee Miller are to join award-winning composer Flora Leo at the forthcoming PLATFORM event.

PLATFORM - Flora Leo is part of Iris Theatre's PLATFORM initiative, a monthly showcase evening championing early career artists, from a variety of disciplines.

Next month's show will be Sunday 20 March at 7:30pm. Tickets are now available at https://iristheatre.com/event/platform-flora-leo/.

Flora Leo is a musical theatre composer, lyricist, book writer and MD. Her original musicals include Show & Tell (All Star Entertainment NYC) and The Lightning Road (Iris Theatre). Her credits as a musical director include The Last Five Years (London Theatre, New Cross) and Free Solo (Drayton Arms Theatre - nominated for an Off West End award for Best Musical Director). Her work has been featured in Soho Theatre's Search for a Twitter Composer competition and the Tristan Bates Theatres new writing showcase Prelude 2. In 2021, Leo's song Our Fight Is Not Over (The Ballad of Lexa) won the Stiles + Drewe Best New Song: Voice, Vision & Potential Prize.

Roshani Abbey is an actor and choreographer and is currently appearing in & Juliet (Shaftesbury Theatre). Her theatre credits include Rumi: The Musical, (Coliseum), Gypsy, (Royal Exchange) and Misao and Eitaro (Drayton Arms). For television her credits includ SING: Ultimate A Cappella.

Cecily Redman's credits include Avenue Q (UK Tour), The Musical of Musicals (Above The Stag), The Lightning Road (The Actor's Church), Free Solo (The Drayton Arms), A Celebration of the MGM Film Musicals (John Wilson Orchestra Tour).

Betsy Lee-Miller's performance credits include The Lightning Road (St Paul's Church), Onstage (Bravo Productions), Peter Pan (UK tour).

Alice Merivale's performance credits include Romeo and Juliet and The Tempest (Oddsocks Productions Musical Tours), Bard in the Yard (Will&Co), Dante's in Furlough (The Vaults).