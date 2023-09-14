GARRY STARR PERFORMS EVERYTHING comes to Southwark Playhouse in November. Performances run 29 November - 23 December.

In 2018, following his scandalous dismissal from the Royal Shakespeare Company due to ‘artistic differences’, disgraced actor Garry Starr stepped onto the stage and defied his critics by performing every style of theatre imaginable, thus saving the performing arts from extinction.

Since that hallowed day, his creator, Damien Warren-Smith has gone on to star in multiple award-winning shows and Garry himself has become a firm favourite with comedy and theatre fans with numerous sell-out UK shows at Soho Theatre, the Edinburgh Fringe, and across the world.

But true Garry fans may argue that his greatest accomplishment was when he first broke free of the shackles of ‘conventional theatre’ and did indeed ‘Perform Everything’, tearing through genres with little regard for personal safety and even less regard for art. And so now, for the first time in five years, Garry is bringing his original debut show back to the UK for a four-week run at Southwark Playhouse Borough.

Nothing is sacred during this ‘masterclass in mockery’ (London Evening Standard). From Classical to Physical Theatre, Burlesque to Butoh, Melodrama to Mask, even Cirque Nouveau and contemporary ‘Euro Theatre’ get the Garry Starr treatment in this hilarious physical comedy about over-ambition and underachievement, ‘Garry Starr Performs Everything’.

Damien trained as an actor in Sydney, a clown in Paris and a mime in Berlin before collaborating with renowned comedy director Cal McCrystal for his breakout solo show, ‘Garry Starr Performs Everything’, which won awards at fringe festivals in Adelaide, Sydney, Brighton and Manchester and was nominated for both Best Newcomer & The Golden Gibbo at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival. The show sold out every single night for a month at the Edinburgh Fringe before transferring to London’s Soho Theatre.