Full Line-Up Announced for TRUTH TO POWER CAFE

Jeremy Goldstein's 'Truth to Power Café', a live and digital theatre event, is a profound theatrical reflection on loss, hope and resistance.



This internationally acclaimed performance event - already performed over 40 times in six countries, and featuring more than 400 participants, many of whom have never been on stage before - is coming to Stanley Arts in South Norwood in London on Sunday, March 27 at 6pm.



'Truth to Power Café' is told through memoir, poetry, image, music, film and personal stories from local people in each location in response to the question 'who has power over you and what do you want to say to them?' Is it your parents, a sibling, politician, lover, landlord, neighbour, religious leader, boss, banker, or simply your best friend? It's time to tell them the truth before it's too late.



Speaking truth to power is a non-violent means of conflict resolution, the origins of which lie in the anti-war movement. In our era of post-truth and fake news, speaking truth to power is widely accepted to mean saying something to those in a position of trust or authority who don't want to hear it.

PARTICIPANTS TAKING CENTRE STAGE ARE...



Ursula Martinez



Ursula is one of UK's leading contemporary performers. Her most recent work 'A Family Outing - 20 Years On' premiered at Perth Festival in Australia in February 2019. In the mid 90's Ursula became a fixture on the London club/cabaret scene and with Duckie created the smash-hit Olivier Award winning show 'C'est Duckie!' In the 00's Ursula was an original cast member of the contemporary circus/cabaret phenomena 'La Clique/La Soiree'. As a director Ursula co-directed the award-winning 'Office Party' with Christopher Green and directed Lucy McCormick's smash-hit, sell out show 'Triple Threat'.



Shaniqua Benjamin @shaniquabenjamin_



Shaniqua is Croydon's first ever Poet Laureate. Based in Croydon Shaniqua is a spoken word poet, writer and creative workshop facilitator who has used her passion for making a difference to found Young People Insight CIC. A former pupil at Winterbourne Primary School and Norbury Manor Secondary School, she was born raised in Thornton Heath and has previously written and performed poems to mark occasions of cultural significance for Croydon, including the reopening of Fairfield Halls in September 2019.



Anusha Subramanyam @anushabeeja

Anusha is director of Beeja and one of the most exciting exponents of Bharatanatyam working inside and outside of its tradition. Anusha is also a dance movement therapist, specialising in working with children with autism, mental and physical disabilities. In 2011, Anusha was awarded Asian Women Achievement Award in Culture.



Latiika aka Spiritual Tiik @spiritualtiik

Latiika aka Spiritual Tiik is a dynamic spiritual being originally from Los Angeles, California and now a fixture of Stanley Arts community in South Norwood. Tiik is an Energy Healer, International Speaker and Global Impact Creator. Her travels across the west and the east has strengthened the energy and love she has for people, planet and the universe.



Sharon Ballard @sharoncballard

Reviewed by the London Times as an "outstanding vocalist and performer" Sharon trained in musical theatre at The BRIT School for Performing Arts. She subsequently set up Cherrystars Music and Movement programme at Stanley Arts and Cherrystars weekend stage school at The Brit School. On stage she has recently toured Europe playing the queen of rock - Tina Turner.



Boudicca Rising

Boudicca Rising has lived in South Norwood since 1996. She's a cat cat rescuer and rehabber who runs South London Animal Investigation Network, a team of people investigating the UK Animal Killer series of incidents. She is also on the committee for South Norwood Community Festival and an admin of the South Norwood Net Facebook page.



Basheba Baptiste @bashiie_

Bashiie is currently Trainee Producer with Talawa Theatre and is a former Associate Artist of the Kiln. Bashiie has curated several events and productions, including her, self-written play 'Memories' - a piece of work exploring her experiences of the care system and her upcoming podcast 'The Artistic Inquisition' - an audio podcast exploring a world 85 years into the future centring around African and Caribbean pantheons. Bashiie is the Artistic Director of Care to Culture - a company focused on championing lived experience of young people so they can have better access into the arts as a creative rather than just participants.



Shelly Daniels

Local resident.

JEREMY GOLDSTEIN



Finding voice is of particular importance to 'Truth to Power Café creator Jeremy Goldstein, whose personal experience start every performance. Goldstein's struggle with the power of his father, HIV and drug use is his own answer, sharing memoir, poetry, image music and performance to tell the story of his complicated past and the resolve in the years following his father's death. His passion in the belief that people need a space to speak their own truths to those who have power over them inspired him to not only create 'Truth to Power Café' but a whole new genre of theatre.



Jeremy Goldstein said: "The show is inspired by the political and philosophical beliefs of Nobel Prize-winning playwright Harold Pinter and his Hackney Gang. The Gang included my late father Mick Goldstein and sole surviving member Henry Woolf, who at 91 has written poetry for the play. I co-created the show, directed by leading British working-class theatre director Jen Heyes. For 60 years the Gang held firm in their belief of an independent media and in speaking truth to power. They remained firmly on the side of the occupied, and the disempowered, and their allies. It is these people we normally invite to appear in the show, and respond to the question: 'Who has power over you and what do you want to say to them?; Ultimately, the show has become a love letter to the memory of my father Mick, and his friends of 60 years, Henry Woolf and Harold Pinter."



"This Spring tour will be dedicated to the memory of Henry Woolf who sadly passed away in November aged 91. Henry, along with Jen, was my main collaborator on the project. Known as the King of the Avant Garde - he was a beautiful and inspiring spirit."





'Truth to Power Café'

Created, written and performed by

Jeremy Goldstein with Henry Woolf



Digital theatre adaptation and directed by Jen Heyes



Banners by Ed Hall



Lighting by Nigel Edwards



'Truth to Power Café' is a London Artists Projects production

PERFORMANCE DETAILS: