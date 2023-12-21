Forever Tenors Bring SURRENDER to the Stephen Joseph Theatre in February

Yorkshire duo Forever Tenors bring their Surrender tour to the town’s Stephen Joseph Theatre on Saturday 3 February.

Adam Lacey and Robert Durkin perfectly blend nostalgia and innovation, taking classic compositions you know and love, from Nessun Dorma to Unchained Melody, and infusing them with new life and energy.



Forever Tenors have performed alongside some of the biggest names in the industry, including Russell Watson, Alfie Boe, and Wynne Evans, cementing their place as one of the most exciting classical crossover duos around.

This isn't just a concert; it's a celebration of music, where classical and popular tunes are masterfully intertwined to create an experience that resonates deep within your soul.

Born in the East End of London, Forever Tenors founder Adam Lacey is proud to call Yorkshire his home after living in Leeds for over ten years. He started his career in musical theatre performing in some of the West End's most iconic productions and has since gone on to direct enchanting concerts internationally. Since 2015 Adam has wowed audiences worldwide with his rich baritone tenor voice, expanding the classical crossover repertoire with his performances, spanning English, Italian, Spanish, German, and Japanese.

Rob Durkin hails from Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire. His talent shone brightly as a chorister, touring internationally with Girton College. After focusing on musical directing, Rob was invited to join Forever Tenors in 2019, where he contributed to their acclaimed studio album Surrender and subsequent tour of the same name.

Surrender can be seen at the SJT on Saturday 3 February at 7.30pm. Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at Click Here