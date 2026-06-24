FREEDOM to Make Camden Fringe Debut at Chisenhale Dance Space

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Unity Arts Collective, a resident theatre company of the University of Kent, will present Freedom, a participatory visual arts exhibition and live performance, as part of Camden Fringe 2026.

Running August 14-16 at Chisenhale Dance Space in Bow, London, the multidisciplinary work brings together contributions from refugees, migrants, local artists, students, and community members to explore themes of hope, identity, resilience, and belonging.

Freedom combines movement, sculpture, immersive sound, and visual art with unconventional materials including puppets, soil, and sand to create an interactive theatrical experience. Rather than presenting a single narrative, the production invites audiences into a shared exploration shaped by the voices and experiences of its collaborators.

Supported by Arts Council England, the production marks Unity Arts Collective's Camden Fringe debut and reflects the company's commitment to collaborative, socially engaged performance.

Freedom

Dates: August 14-16, 2026

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Chisenhale Dance Space

64-84 Chisenhale Road

Bow, London E3 5QZ

For tickets and additional information, visit the Camden Fringe event page.

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