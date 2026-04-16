FLASHBANG To Play Belgrade Theatre As Part Of UK Tour

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Flashbang, a new play by James Lewis, will be presented at the Belgrade Theatre in Coventry from May 7–9, 2026, as part of its UK tour.

Developed by Proforca Theatre Company, the production follows a group of young men navigating friendship, routine, and change in a small town setting. The story centers on Ryan and his friends as they move through cycles of daily life, with the narrative shifting after a pivotal night that alters their dynamic.

Directed by David Brady, with movement direction by Lucy Glassbrook, the production incorporates movement, music, and direct address. The creative team, with roots in Coventry and the Midlands, has shaped the work using regional voices and experiences.

The production previously transferred to Greenwich Theatre in London, where it received 11 four- and five-star reviews and earned Off West End Award nominations for Performance Ensemble and Sound Design.

Flashbang is produced by Proforca Theatre Company, whose previous work includes At Last, Lately, and The Shatter Box.

Ticket Information

Flashbang will run May 7–9 at the Belgrade Theatre in Coventry. For more information, visit belgrade.co.uk.