East Midlands Largest Outdoor Arts Fest Celebrates 15 Years With An Environmental Focus

A flagship outdoor arts festival for the East Midlands, Derby Festé celebrates its 15th year with another fantastic programme of jaw-dropping performing arts and events this September. Since its inauguration in 2007, Festé has built a reputation for presenting work of national and international recognition, attracting over 30,000 visitors across Derby. Filled with immersive, innovative, and ground-breaking pieces showcased around the city of Derby, there’s something for audiences of all ages during the two-day celebration, which this year investigates environmental issues and new ways of looking at and tackling them.

Festé launches with a grand installation connecting two places across the sea with Shine a Light, celebrating 25 years of the twinning link between Derbyshire and Toyota City in Japan. Through two video projection artworks, one created specifically for the Guildhall in Market Place and the other in Kojaku-ji temple in Toyota City, the Guildhall will come alive with the beauty and vibrancy of Toyota City. The installation will share histories of weaving and manufacturing as well as the highlight the exchange of music, culture, education, business and sport during the last 25 years.

Further highlights include Delrevés’ Finale, a breathtakingly stunning aerial ballet that is set to defy gravity as they dance vertically off the side of the Silk Mill Tower. TOTEMS sees the anticipated return of the internationally renowned Compagnie des Quidams to Festé following their last appearance in 2018. Leading to these evening highlights, and weaving along a river route, will be Festé’s Community Procession, Riverlife, with carnival costumes and dancers, samba drumming, river creatures and glowing insects. Noise, colour and community will ignite the city’s streets. Joining these roving performances will be Autin Dance Theatre’s Parade – The Giant Wheel, Bicycle Ballet Company’s Strictly Cycling, and the visually arresting illuminated aliens on stilts, Sound Catchers.

Families are encouraged to delight in the captivating performances from Rogue Play’s Forests, Farm Yard Circus’ group acrobatics, juggling, theatre, and live music, and Handmade Theatre’s production of WilderNests, lovingly created for children and families with music, storytelling, and puppets. Storytelling is also explored by award-winning company Nikki & JD with their UK Premiere Fireside, a camp-side show.

From intimate moments around a campfire into the belly of the beast, Circo Rum Ba Ba’s 60-foot The Whale presents an exciting tour, led by an acrobatic diver uncovering the life and survival of an ancient Leatherback Turtle and a whale. Highly Sprung’s Castaway offers audiences a stunning outdoor performance that explores the impact of today’s throwaway society on our waterways. Internationally renowned Tom Dale Company explores the immersive with Surge VR.

Performances from Terrianne, winner of the regional song contest Derbyvision, and pyrotechnic artist and storyteller Nathan Gerring will thrill audiences. Deep Down Brass, a 6-piece brass and drums group is set to play all the favourite hits from pop, rock, indie and dance.

2Faced Dance’s Lungs of Our City will showcase a contemporary, emotive three-person dance dynamic. Def Motion, a Midlands-based group of d/Deaf, hard of hearing, hearing and neurodiverse artists, bring Cog in the Wheel to Derby Festé and Daryl & Co and Mimbre perform Look Mum, No Hands, a tender tale of friendship and growing up.

Simple Cypher throws down their unique fusion of Hip Hop choreography and contemporary circus to create an uplifting experience with their show Roll Model. Joss Arnott Dance presents Rush, a brand-new fast-paced, athletic, and physically charged dance experience created for the streets, and Vanhulle Dance’s Dovetail fuses elements of ‘breakin’ and martial arts in a high energy dance duet.

In 2023’s edition, Festé will extend beyond its two-day programme with two previews. Dr Ann Featherstone’s Fools and Horses: The Victorian Circus is a fascinating talk where people can discover more about the weird, wonderful wheezy world of Victorian Circus. Laura Murphy performs at Déda with A Spectacle of Herself, a circus and clowning comedy featuring lip-sync, video and aerial rope.

In response to the ongoing cost of living crisis currently in the UK, nearly all performances at this year’s Festé will be free of charge, ensuring everyone has access to these amazing performances and experiences across the weekend.

Steve Slater, Artistic Director and CEO of Déda, comments, Festé unfurls across the city again this year, with huge international and national acts and the return of Festé’s community procession. It’s a chance to engage with the arts community – an empowering way for the city and beyond to bond and celebrate the wonders of creativity. There is real collective power, strength and joy in communities coming together in difficult times through dance, movement, and creativity, making Derby’s Festé a superb example of this power in motion.