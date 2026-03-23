Don Broco Sets ‘Nightmare Tripping’ UK & European Tour

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UK alt-rock group Don Broco have announced the ‘Nightmare Tripping’ 2026 Europe and UK Tour. This new tour will see DON BROCO play cities including Manchester, Liverpool, Edinburgh, Sheffield, Newcastle, and more.

Tickets for the ‘Nightmare Tripping’ tour are available via general on-sale from Friday 27th March at 10:00 GMT. Pre-sale for the tour will begin on Wednesday, 25th March at 10:00 GMT and can be accessed by pre-ordering DON BROCO’s new album (album pre-order window open now until Tuesday 24th 18:00 GMT via Don Broco and Fearless Records stores) Nightmare Tripping, which is set for release on Friday, 27th March. Full tour details can be found below, and tickets can be purchased HERE.

Nightmare Tripping, the upcoming album from DON BROCO, marks a new chapter for the band. Since forming in 2008, the quartet has fused metal, post-hardcore, funk, and electronic elements into its own sound. This album marks their Fearless Records debut, reuniting with longtime collaborator Dan Lancaster.

DON BROCO ‘NIGHTMARE TRIPPING’ 2026 TOUR DATES

4th June 2026, Zappa, Antwerp, Belgium

5th June 2026, Rock am Ring, Nürburg, Germany

7th June 2026, Rock im Park, Nürnberg, Germany

8th June 2026, 013 Next, Tilburg, Netherlands

9th June 2026, Melkweg (Oude Zaal), Amsterdam, Netherlands

11th June 2026, Uebel & Gefährlich, Hamburg, Germany

12th June 2026, Metropol, Berlin, Germany

13th June 2026, Rock for People, Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic

15th June 2026, Kino Siska, Ljubljana, Slovenia

16th June 2026, Durer Kert, Budapest, Hungary

18th June 2026, Majestic Music Club, Bratislava, Slovakia

19th June 2026, Summer Punch Festival, Warsaw, Poland

21st June 2026, Flex, Vienna, Austria

22nd June 2026, Dynamo, Zurich, Switzerland

24th June 2026, Palladium, Cologne, Germany

25th June 2026, Machine du Moulin Rouge, Paris, France

28th September 2026, Engine Shed, Lincoln, United Kingdom

29th September 2026, Octagon, Sheffield, United Kingdom

1st October 2026, Corn Exchange, Edinburgh, United Kingdom

2nd October 2026, Academy, Manchester, United Kingdom

3rd October 2026, Guild of Students, Liverpool, United Kingdom

4th October 2026, City Hall, Newcastle, United Kingdom

7th October 2026, O2 Academy, Birmingham, United Kingdom

10th October 2026, UEA, Norwich, United Kingdom

14th October 2026, The Prospect Building, Bristol, United Kingdom

ABOUT DON BROCO:

DON BROCO - Rob Damiani, Matt Donnelly, Simon Delaney, and Tom Doyle - have earned critical acclaim and commercial success with albums like Automatic (UK Top 10), Technology (UK Top 5), and Amazing Things, which reached #1 on the UK Official Albums Chart.

DON BROCO have previously sold-out arena shows across the UK, headlining Wembley Arena after selling out Alexandra Palace as well as festival performances around the world including Download, Reading & Leeds, Slam Dunk, Vans Warped Tour and more. They have also toured with the likes of Mike Shinoda, State Champs, Dance Gavin Dance and Our Last Night in the US as well as selling out their very own debut US headline tour.

Photo Credit: Tom Pullen