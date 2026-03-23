Don Broco Sets ‘Nightmare Tripping’ UK & European Tour
This new tour will see DON BROCO play cities including Manchester, Liverpool, Edinburgh, Sheffield, Newcastle, and more.
UK alt-rock group Don Broco have announced the ‘Nightmare Tripping’ 2026 Europe and UK Tour. This new tour will see DON BROCO play cities including Manchester, Liverpool, Edinburgh, Sheffield, Newcastle, and more.
Tickets for the ‘Nightmare Tripping’ tour are available via general on-sale from Friday 27th March at 10:00 GMT. Pre-sale for the tour will begin on Wednesday, 25th March at 10:00 GMT and can be accessed by pre-ordering DON BROCO’s new album (album pre-order window open now until Tuesday 24th 18:00 GMT via Don Broco and Fearless Records stores) Nightmare Tripping, which is set for release on Friday, 27th March. Full tour details can be found below, and tickets can be purchased HERE.
Nightmare Tripping, the upcoming album from DON BROCO, marks a new chapter for the band. Since forming in 2008, the quartet has fused metal, post-hardcore, funk, and electronic elements into its own sound. This album marks their Fearless Records debut, reuniting with longtime collaborator Dan Lancaster.
DON BROCO ‘NIGHTMARE TRIPPING’ 2026 TOUR DATES
4th June 2026, Zappa, Antwerp, Belgium
5th June 2026, Rock am Ring, Nürburg, Germany
7th June 2026, Rock im Park, Nürnberg, Germany
8th June 2026, 013 Next, Tilburg, Netherlands
9th June 2026, Melkweg (Oude Zaal), Amsterdam, Netherlands
11th June 2026, Uebel & Gefährlich, Hamburg, Germany
12th June 2026, Metropol, Berlin, Germany
13th June 2026, Rock for People, Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic
15th June 2026, Kino Siska, Ljubljana, Slovenia
16th June 2026, Durer Kert, Budapest, Hungary
18th June 2026, Majestic Music Club, Bratislava, Slovakia
19th June 2026, Summer Punch Festival, Warsaw, Poland
21st June 2026, Flex, Vienna, Austria
22nd June 2026, Dynamo, Zurich, Switzerland
24th June 2026, Palladium, Cologne, Germany
25th June 2026, Machine du Moulin Rouge, Paris, France
28th September 2026, Engine Shed, Lincoln, United Kingdom
29th September 2026, Octagon, Sheffield, United Kingdom
1st October 2026, Corn Exchange, Edinburgh, United Kingdom
2nd October 2026, Academy, Manchester, United Kingdom
3rd October 2026, Guild of Students, Liverpool, United Kingdom
4th October 2026, City Hall, Newcastle, United Kingdom
7th October 2026, O2 Academy, Birmingham, United Kingdom
10th October 2026, UEA, Norwich, United Kingdom
14th October 2026, The Prospect Building, Bristol, United Kingdom
ABOUT DON BROCO:
DON BROCO - Rob Damiani, Matt Donnelly, Simon Delaney, and Tom Doyle - have earned critical acclaim and commercial success with albums like Automatic (UK Top 10), Technology (UK Top 5), and Amazing Things, which reached #1 on the UK Official Albums Chart.
DON BROCO have previously sold-out arena shows across the UK, headlining Wembley Arena after selling out Alexandra Palace as well as festival performances around the world including Download, Reading & Leeds, Slam Dunk, Vans Warped Tour and more. They have also toured with the likes of Mike Shinoda, State Champs, Dance Gavin Dance and Our Last Night in the US as well as selling out their very own debut US headline tour.
Photo Credit: Tom Pullen
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