Casting Announced For All-Male H.M.S. PINAFORE at Wilton's Music Hall

Regan De Wynter Williams Productions has announced Sasha Regan's All-Male H.M.S. Pinafore crew. Gilbert & Sullivan's much-loved operetta will run at Wilton's Music Hall from 16th March - 9th April before sailing to the Theatre Royal Winchester from 21st April - 27th April. The Company welcomes the return of some familiar faces as well as new shipmates...

Juan Jackson takes the helm as Captain Corcoran. Juan trained in vocal performance at Florida State University. Professional theatre credits include his award-nominated performance in Five Guys Named Moe (Gatehouse Theatre) - nominated for Best Lead Performance in a Musical (Off-West End); Rhodaspes in a showcase of exciting new rock musical Artaban The Musical at The Actors' Church, Covent Garden (directed by Sasha Regan). Juan has also travelled widely and worked on productions in the UK, Singapore and Australia including: Tom Collins in Rent (Drama Centre Theatre, Singapore); John in Miss Saigon (Cameron Mackintosh); The King of Siam in The King and I (The Production Company, Australia); Dr. Frank-N-Furter The Rocky Horror Show (TML Enterprises tour); Old Deuteronomy in Cats (Really Useful Company) and Dr Maiden/Fine in Next to Normal (Drama Centre Theatre, Singapore). Juan's brilliant single "Candy" is available on all platforms:

https://music.apple.com/au/album/candy-ep/1470381153

Juan is steering a 16-strong crew featuring All-Male G&S regulars as well as new faces....

Sam Kipling (Josephine); Richard Russell Edwards (Cousin Hebe); David McKechnie (Sir Joseph Porter) and Matthew Facchino (Ensemble/cover Ralph) all return to the All-Male Company together with Tom Duern (Ensemble/cover Buttercup) - Tom produces the hugely successful concert series Roles We'll Never Play. Collectively, they have all appeared in many of the All-Male G&S Operetta series over the years including in the award-nominated The Pirates of Penzance in the West End.

Sam Kipling's recent credits include his widely acclaimed performance as Sir Clifford Chatterley in Lady Chatterley's Lover - The Musical (Shaftesbury Theatre, directed by Sasha Regan) and he was nominated for an Off-West End award for his role as Alf in Benjamin Till's multi award-nominated BRASS (2018).

Richard Russell Edwards first played the role of Cousin Hebe in 2013 at the Union Theatre for which he received the Craig Dodd Theatre Prize, Actor in a Featured Role, before appearing at the Hackney Empire and subsequent UK tours. Recent credits: Red Lobster in Pinocchio - The Greatest Wonder of The Age (Lyric Belfast).

David McKechnie received critical acclaim as the Major-General in Sasha Regan's All-Male The Pirates of Penzance (West End), and reprises his role in H.M.S. Pinafore as Sir Joseph Porter, a role he first played in 2014 (Hackney Empire). Other recent roles: Captain Keller in The Miracle Worker (Chelmsford Theatre) and Geoffrey in Stepping Out (Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough).

Since The Pirates of Penzance, Matthew Facchino has appeared in roles including: The Regulars Concert (Hope Mill Theatre); Soloist in Roles We'll Never Play (Apollo Theatre). Other credits include: Anthony in Sweeney Todd (English Theatre Frankfurt).

Tom Duern continues to produce his sell-out concert series Roles We'll Never Play in the West End (Lyric Theatre 2022, Vaudeville Theatre 2021 & Apollo Theatre 2020).

Introducing Sasha Regan's new shipmates....

Danny Becker will play lovestruck hero Ralph Rackstraw. Danny's recent theatre credits include: Moses & Aaron u/s in the original cast of The Prince Of Egypt (Dominion Theatre); Aladdin u/s in Disney's Aladdin (Prince Edward Theatre); Fabrizio Naccarelli u/s in The Light In The Piazza (Royal Festival Hall & The Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Los Angeles); Jamie in The Last 5 Years (The Other Palace); Don Lockwood in Singin' In The Rain (Gaiety Theatre); Follies (Royal Albert Hall); The Who's Tommy (Greenwich Theatre); The Twelve Tenors (Asian Tour & Monte-Carlo) and Artaban in Artaban The Musical (Covent Garden).

Scott Armstrong will play the role of delightful "Little Buttercup". Scott's theatre credits include: Beast/Prince Beauty and the Beast (Nottingham Playhouse); Motown the Musical (UK tour); Chess (The Royal Albert Hall); Room on the Broom (UK and International Tours); Narrator in The Gruffalo (UK Tour and Garrick Theatre, West End); Mike Nulty in Irving Berlin's White Christmas (Pitlochry Festival Theatre); Brendan in Liz Lochhead's Perfect Days (Pitlochry Festival Theatre) where he won the Leon Sinden Audience Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Play; Marvin Shellhammer in Meredith Wilson's Miracle on 34th Street (Pitlochry Festival Theatre); Lancelot in Monty Python's Spamalot (English Theatre Frankfurt); Franz Liebkind/ cover Max Bialystock in The Producers (International Tour).

Jazz Evans also makes a first All-Male Company début as Dick Deadeye. Theatre credits include: Lars/Zelda/Mason in musical Madagascar (Kirk Jameson, Selladoor) 2018; Prince Herbert/Not Dead Fred/Historian, Spamalot UK Tour (Selladoor) 2017; Prince Herbert in Spamalot (Mercury Theatre Colchester); Harry in State Fair (Cadogan Hall, London Musical Theatre Orchestra); Prince Albert in Made In LDN (Cockpit Theatre); Alfie/Prince Edward H.R. Haitch (Iris Theatre, St. Paul's Actors' Church). Come and "sail the ocean blue" with Jazz!

The Company welcomes Matthew McDonald to the crew as Boatswain/Cover Captain. Recent roles include: Lapiscine in Beauty and The Beast (Civic Theatre, Chelmsford); Charles Clarke in Titanic The Musical China Tour 2019 and UK and Ireland Tour 2018 (Tarento Productions, Thom Southerland); Joshua Rose/Kirby in Little Miss Sunshine UK and Ireland Tour (Arcola Theatre and Selladoor).

Zac Adlam (Dance Captain/Swing/Ensemble/Cover Boatswain) joins the ship. Theatre Credits: Ensemble/Busboy in She Loves Me (Sheffield Crucible); Ensemble in Cinderella (Theatre Royal Nottingham); Ensemble in Grease (Harmony of the Seas RCCL); Ensemble in Aladdin (Cambridge Arts Theatre); Jack in the Box in Toys the Musical (Dubai); Ensemble/Dance Captain in Peter Pan (White Rock Theatre); Ensemble in The Golden Age of Dance (Theatre Royal Drury Lane).

Trevor Lin makes his All-Male G&S début (Swing/Female Ensemble). Trevor graduated from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in 2021 having appeared as Jack in Into The Woods and Principal Dancer in The Pajama Game. Since graduating, Trevor's professional credits include: Soloist in Roles We'll Never Play: Emerging Talent Concert (The Union Theatre); Ensemble/Cover Prince in Cinderella (Watersmeet) and Arbuthnot/Ensemble in the world premiere of The Pantomime Life of Joseph Grimaldi (Kenneth More Theatre).

Oliver Ramsdale boards the ship (Assistant Choreographer/Ensemble/Cover Dick Deadeye). Oliver's recent credits: White Christmas UK Tour 2021 (Curve Theatre Leicester); Ensemble in Chicago (Tarento Productions); Ensemble/Cover Ralph Sheldrake in White Christmas The Musical (Dominion Theatre); Ensemble and u/s Robbie, Dirty Dancing (UK Tour, Playful Productions); Ensemble/On Stage Swing The Glenn Miller Story (London Coliseum, Bill Kenwright and Bob Tomson); Ensemble, Dick Whittington (London Palladium, Qdos Entertainment); Munkustrap/Swing/2nd Cover Rum Tum Tugger Cats International Tour 2016 and Macavity/Admetus/Swing in Cats (London Palladium) directed by Trevor Nunn.

Joshua Clayton (Ensemble/Cover Hebe) steps on board. Joshua trained at Bird College Conservatoire of Dance and Musical Theatre. Roles included: Robbie Hart in The Wedding Singer (Bird College); Angel in Rent (Doreen Bird Foundation Theatre) and singer in Jersey Boys (Orchard Theatre). Since graduating with a BA Honours in Dance and Musical Theatre, Joshua has performed in a series of productions for Rixos Hotels in the United Arab Emirates.

Patrick Cook joins the H.M.S. Pinafore (Ensemble/Cover Sir Joseph Porter)

Patrick trained for his Diploma in Dance and Performance at the Dance Factory in Australia. He recently received acclaim for his London début as Robert "Robbear" Lamanteur in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (The Union Theatre) directed by Sasha Regan, which won Best Musical Production in the Off-West End Awards 2020. Other credits: Ensemble in We Will Rock You (Royal Caribbean); various roles in Brigadoon (State Theatre Victoria).

Gareth Evans (Ensemble/Cover Josephine)

Gareth trained at the Guildford School of Acting where he received a first class honours degree. Professional credits include: Peter in the BAFTA award-winning BBC drama In My Skin seasons 1/2; Teifion in Jam on S4C; Roger in Grease (Gary Lloyd); Teifion in Tuck (WMC); lead vocalist high tenor in The 12 Tenors Millennium Tour; a member of VOX on Pitch Battle (BBC), and he has also appeared in Ed SHeeran's music video Cross Me.

The cast will be joined on stage by Ashley Jacobs (Musical Director). Ashley's theatre credits include: Sweet Charity (Institute of the Arts, Barcelona); Betty Blue Eyes (Performance Preparation Academy); Mack & Mabel (Performance Preparation Academy); Songs for a New World (LAMDA), and The Show Shanties.

Lizzi Gee (Choreographer) joins the crew after having recently choreographed another version of the H.M.S. Pinafore for the English National Opera Company. Lizzi has collaborated with Sasha Regan on all her all-male series over the past decade, most recently with the West End award-nominated The Pirates of Penzance. Other opera credits include: The Merry Widow and Iolanthe (ENO); Porgy and Bess (Grange Park Opera), and Hansel and Gretel (Regent's Park/ENO). Lizzi is an Associate Artist of The Old Vic Theatre.

Further announcements for the creative team will be made shortly.

Sasha Regan's All-Male H.M.S. Pinafore opens at Wilton's Music Hall on 16th March, running until 9th April.

Tickets: https://www.wiltons.org.uk/whatson/698-h-m-s-pinafore

Box Office: 020 7702 2789

Wilton's Music Hall, 1 Graces Alley, Whitechapel (just off Ensign Street), London E1 8JB