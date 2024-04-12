Cast Set For THE MAGIC FLUTE at Nevill Holt Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Nevill Holt Festival has announced the cast for its opening performance of Mozart’s The Magic Flute, led by award-winning soprano Nazan Fikret (Welsh National Opera, English Touring Opera, Glyndebourne) as Queen of the Night, Jonathan Eyers (English National Opera, Garsington) as Papageno, Allen Michael Jones (Minnesota Opera, Santa Fe Opera, Toledo Opera) as Sarastro, Martins Smaukstelis (New Opera Singapore, Devon Opera) as Tamino, Jasmine Flicker (Pegasus Opera, Vache Baroque, BBC Proms) as Papagena, Olivia Warburton (Staatsoper Hamburg, Adelaide Symphony Orchestra, Deutsches Nationaltheater Weimar) as Pamina, and Simon Sumal (Royal Danish Opera House) as Monostatos.

​

Isabelle Peters (English National Opera, Royal Opera House, Welsh National Opera) is First Lady, Aina Miyagi Magnell (Grimeborn Festival) is Second Lady, and Angharad Lyddon (English National Opera, The Grange Festival, Buxton International Festival) is Third Lady. Magnus Walker (Edinburgh International Festival) is First Armed Man, and Malachy Frame (Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment) is The Speaker/Second Armed Man. The Dance Chorus is Archie White (Royal Opera House), Thea Kallhed Möller(SABABA Co, The Nordic Beasts), and Saskia Faye Larcombe (Manchester International Festival).

​

The production will be directed by TONY and Olivier Award nominee Melly Still, conducted by rising star Finnegan Downie Dear, and feature Britten Sinfonia. The design was created by Rebecca Pitt, with photography by Michael Wharley, costume by Livvie Walters and assistance from Caitlin Eacott and Reuben Davies.

​

The production champions some of the most promising emerging singers working today, providing unique opportunities for early career artists onstage and across the creative team.

​

Nevill Holt Festival has also announced casting for The Devil’s Den, created by Isabella Gellis, performed by Shadwell Opera, and conducted by Finnegan Downie Dear. Mimi Doulton (Royal Opera House Linbury Theatre, Bamberger Symphoniker), Lotte Betts-Dean (Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, State Opera of South Australia, Opera Holland Park), Nicholas Morris (Kensington Symphony Orchestra, West Green Opera, Glyndebourne), and Andrew Tipple (English Touring Opera, Arcola Theatre, Kilden Theatre) perform this tale of superstition and sacrifice rooted in English folklore, concerning a child, a rabbit, a devil, a druid and their mysterious connection to a celebrated “dolmen”, or ancient burial chamber.

​

Nevill Holt Festival 2024 will be a multi-arts festival including world-premiere performances, concerts, and conversations alongside opera. A lineup of internationally renowned artists will deliver world class performances alongside the very best emerging talent from 1-26 June in Nevill Holt’s award-winning theatre, medieval chapel and across the beautifully landscaped grounds of the 13th century Nevill Holt Estate, which is home to important works by some of Britain’s most acclaimed contemporary artists. A parallel education programme will see 2,000 young people from across the region participate in creative projects alongside leading professional artists.

​

Festival membership starts from just £35 with a range of further benefits including invitations to exclusive Festival events, details can be found at www.nevillholtfestival.com