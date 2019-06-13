Cast Revealed For CINDERELLA At The Epstein Theatre This Christmas

Epstein Entertainments Ltd today announce the first wave of stars confirmed for their debut panto production, coming to The Epstein Theatre this Christmas.

Emmerdale's Sammy Winward; Benidorm's Crissy Rock; and Brookside's Sarah White are all set to appear in Cinderella at the Hanover Street venue later this year.

Audiences are guaranteed to have a ball when the greatest rags to riches tale opens from Fri 6 Dec '19 - Sun 5 Jan '20 - and tickets are on-sale now.

Sammy Winward will lead the cast in the title role of Cinderella.

Sammy trained at the Academy of Classical Dance and Stage and is most notable for playing Katie Sugden in ITV's Emmerdale, a role she played for 14 years.

Her other TV credits include Lucy Murdoch in Prey and Siobhan Murphy in Fearless for ITV.

It is certain to be a White Crissy-mas, with Brookside's Sarah White and award-winning actor and comedian Crissy Rock as the Ugly Sisters.

Crissy's screen career began with an award-winning performance in Ken Loache's 1994 film drama Ladybird, Ladybird.

The Liverpool native is also renowned for her role as Janey York in ITV's Benidorm, and most recently took part in The All New Monty: Ladies Night which saw a group of celebrities strip-off to raise awareness of the importance of early health checks in preventing breast cancer.

Crissy's stage credits include Escorts: The Musical, Dirty Dusting, Rita, Sue and Bob Too! and Achy Breaky Bride, and panto credits include Ugly Sister in Cinderella at St Helens Theatre Royal and Fairy Godmother in Sleeping Beauty at The Brindley.

Whilst Sarah White is best known for her character Bev McLoughlin in Brookside, where her controversial and dramatic storyline saw her have a baby with her boyfriend's son.

Her theatre credits include Margy in The Morris at the Liverpool Everyman, Rita in three UK tours of Naked Truth, and Sheila in The Salon at both The Epstein Theatre and St Helens Theatre Royal.

Further casting will be announced in the coming weeks.

Cinderella is produced by Epstein Entertainments Ltd, a joint venture between Chantelle Nolan and Jane Joseph from Regal Entertainments Ltd and producer Bill Elms.

Epstein Entertainments' debut production at the venue promises to be a festive extravaganza.

Producer Chantelle Nolan said: "We are very excited to finally reveal the first stars confirmed for our debut panto at the Epstein Theatre. Our beautiful leading lady, Sammy Winward, was on our screens in one of the UK's biggest tv shows and will dazzle as Cinderella.

"It was important for us to bring local talent to the Epstein stage and Crissy and Sarah are revered Liverpool household names. It promises to be a tremendous show for audiences young and old this Christmas."

Director Jane Joseph added: "It is an absolute joy to be returning to direct the Christmas panto at the Epstein Theatre. I directed my very first panto here in 1994 when it was The Neptune, so this venue holds a very special place in my heart. We have a fabulous show lined up for audiences this year so be sure to book your tickets."

Cinderella tells the story of a beautiful girl who is reduced to a life of servitude by her two ugly stepsisters. That is all set to change when an invitation to a grand ball at the palace arrives.

With a bit of magic and some help from her friend Buttons, Cinderella is transformed into the belle of the ball. But what will happen at the stroke of midnight?

Enchanted pumpkins, glass slippers, a sparkling fairy-tale carriage - Epstein Entertainments' version of this classic tale has something for the whole family.

Be sure to book your tickets early and get ready to be whisked off to the most lavish panto in all the land.





