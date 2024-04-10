Cast & Creative Team Set For RENT At Phoenix Arts Club

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatre company The Actory have announced their first full-scale production of a musical, which will be the multi-award-winning and ground-breaking rock musical RENT. The production will run at the Phoenix Arts Club on 20, 21, 27 & 28 April.

The Actory is a theatre company that provides a course for professionals who want to keep performing in between contracts. The company consists of both actors who have been in the industry for years and those who are just finishing drama school. The company rehearse every Sunday for 13 weeks and put together a full-scale performance of a musical.

The company aims to gives performers the opportunity to continue with university and/or work during the week and meet up and create with a group of creatives every weekend comprising with getting to perform in a full-scale musical and proving a credit for the cast to add to their spotlight.

The production, which will be directed and choreographed by Charlotte Oetegenn and musically directed by Siân Campbell, will feature Bradley Hawkes as Mark Cohen, Samuel Bushell as Roger Davis, Renan Teodoro as Tom Collins, Álvaro Aragonez as Angel Dumott Schunard, Natalia Espana and Ainy Medina sharing the role of Mimi Marquez, Lois-Grace Atkins and Faith Holden sharing the role of Maureen Johnson, Olivia O'Connor and Viittoria Ferrario as Joanne Jefferson and Abi Kirkwood and Samantha Allison sharing the role of Benjamin Coffin III.

The Ensemble will be formed of Abi Kirkwood, Annie Whiting-Adams, Sarah Elisabeth Flinton, Eden Rose Hunter, Jack West, Julia Fankhouser, Nadine Chui, Samantha Allison, Tabitha Baines, Thibaud Lécluse and Zoe Kirk.

The performance on Saturday at 10:15am will be BSL Interpreted. More information can be found at https://phoenixartsclub.com/.