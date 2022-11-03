Cast Announced For CINDERELLA At Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre This Christmas
Cast to include Eve De Leon Allen, David Fallon, Lucy Keirl, Roger Parkins, Sarah Pearman and more.
Casting has been announced for a sparkling new adaptation of Cinderella at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre this Christmas.
Eve De Leon Allen, David Fallon, Lucy Keirl, Roger Parkins and Sarah Pearman will be directed by Gemma Fairlie in Nick Lane's new version of the classic story, which also features music and lyrics by Simon Slater and design by Helen Coyston. The Assistant Choreographer is Stephanie Dattani.
If ever a young girl needed a break, it's Cinderella. She never gets a day off. She sleeps in the cellar and her clothes have more holes than clothes. And what of her dreams of freedom and adventure? Well, they're just dreams.
Until one night...
A trainee fairy with a wonky wand turns up at the wrong house, utterly lost and eager to please. Next thing you know, she's turning rodents into horses, lizards into servants and shoes into glass. Hang on, glass shoes!? Whose side is she on?!
But Cinders has the chance to be the belle of the ball... as long as she's back before midnight. Will she get the adventure she's always dreamed of? Or will her sisters spoil the perfect Christmas party?
Cinderella can be seen in the Round at the SJT on from Friday 2 to Saturday 31 December 2022. Tickets, priced from £10, are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com,
November 3, 2022
