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Cast And Creative Team Set For AFTER PARTY at Traverse Theatre

Alison Peebles and Maryam Hamidi star in Morna Young's play, directed by Katie Posner.

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Cast And Creative Team Set For AFTER PARTY at Traverse Theatre

The Traverse Theatre, Paines Plough and the Belgrade Theatre have announced the full cast and creative team for After Party, a bold new play by award-winning Scottish playwright Morna Young (Lost At Sea, Never Land).

Directed by Paines Plough's Joint Artistic Director Katie Posner, the cast includes Alison Peebles, Hilary Maclean, Gilly Gilchrist, Liz Kettle, Rachel Dick, Angus Yellowlees, Ruby Glyne, Benny Young and Maryam Hamidi.

The set and Costume Designer is Richard Kent, Lighting Designer is Rory Beaton, Sound designer and composer is Oguz Kaplangi, the Movement Director is Jack Webb and Dramaturgy is Philip Howard.

After Party is set to run at the Traverse Theatre from 6 - 30 August, with previews at Belgrade Theatre, Coventry from 30 July - 1 August, and press access from 9 August 2026. It will return to Coventry after the Traverse Festival for a run from 9 - 12 September.

Matriarch Vivienne Blackwood has always lived life on her own terms; much to the frustration of her fractured family. Summoned for her 80th birthday party, they arrive expecting the usual family shenanigans. What they're not expecting, however, is Viv's announcement that tonight is much more than a birthday party – it's the celebration of a lifetime. Because tomorrow, Viv will die… and she wants her whole family at her side. With biting wit and unexpected tenderness, After Party is a bold, life-affirming story about a life-ending decision.

Katie Posner, director of After Party and Joint Artistic Director of Paines Plough said, “We are so thrilled to have brought together such a phenomenal Scottish cast and creative team for After Party. Morna's play is bold, funny and full of heart, and it's a joy to be bringing it to the stage with such a talented team of actors and so many brilliant collaborators. This feels like a really special moment for us in teaming up once again with our friends at the Traverse Theatre and Belgrade Theatre to make a show on such an exciting scale, while staying true to the intimate, human storytelling we love.”

Performance Information

Belgrade Theatre, Coventry (Previews)
Thursday 30 July - Saturday 1 August
https://www.belgrade.co.uk/events/after-party-previews/

Traverse Theatre, Edinburgh
Thursday 6 – Sunday 30 August 2026
https://www.traverse.co.uk/whats-on/event/after-party

Belgrade Theatre, Coventry
Wednesday 9 - Saturday 12 September
https://www.belgrade.co.uk/events/after-party/







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