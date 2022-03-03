Blu Blood Acquires Management of Theatre of Marcellus at Emperors Palace

Where the Arts continue to reel in the face of the pandemic, along with its ever-shifting lockdown restrictions, entertainment specialists, Blu Blood, are offering a glimmer of hope, having just increased their already substantial investment in the sector by acquiring the management and operations rights of the Theatre of Marcellus at Emperors Palace.

"When Blu Blood began discussions back in 2019, no-one foresaw what lay ahead for us all," Osman Osman, MD of Blu Blood, recalls. "All things considered, Blu Blood has stayed resolute in realising this critically important venture, and we are incredibly proud and excited to breathe life back into this landmark venue."

Getting people back to work and welcoming audiences into the precious and much-loved space is now in the final stages of becoming a reality.

"We are committed to making a substantial investment into upgrading some of the facilities, which will include significant backstage renovations including a media & VIP room and upgrades on the various dressing rooms and management offices. We will be offering a full 360 service including production management, publicity, marketing, design and technical support," adds Blu Blood CEO, Shaaista Khan Osman.

Blu Blood is no stranger to the beautiful theatre venue, having hosted many world-class events at the prestigious destination, including Dora the Explorer, Smurfs SA tour and Orlando Jones.

As independent producers themselves, Blu Blood and many others have felt the real and damaging impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the entertainment sector. Its effect complicated the industry's value chain, leaving all practitioners vulnerable and many with no source of income.

"Peermont has successfully collaborated with Osman and Shaaista and the Blu Blood team for a number of years. With the COVID pandemic and the effect it has had on the entertainment industry, we have streamlined our business, refocussing on the core gaming component, which made Osman's proposal to take over the management of the Theatre of Marcellus, the right decision at this point in time," says complex Operations Executive, Clive Tavener. "We are looking forward to many full houses and standing ovations."

The Arts has always been a sector where performers and audiences could express identities while maintaining emotional and mental well-being. Amid pandemic, people relied on entertainment for that support. With a new year teasing, Blu Blood, along with its team of creatives, is looking forward to the return of live performance for all to enjoy.

The beautiful 1000-seated theatre (only 50% capacity allowed under current lockdown restrictions), is fit to continue to provide audiences with show-stopping entertainment across dance, musicals, comedy and theatre, as well as being available for corporate events and functions.

"Under our leadership, Blu Blood aims to return the theatre to a widely used performance venue. We look forward to working with producers and independent artists to bring world-class productions to the stage and create a safe and happy environment for performers and audiences alike."

Despite the many challenges the past few years have brought, the business has continued to thrive. At the end of 2019, Blu Blood took the bold step of setting up an international office in Dubai, and since then, it has successfully hosted many large-scale events.

With the handover now complete, directors, choreographers, actors, stagehands, and technical teams will all soon be back at work, and that's no doubt music to the ears of audiences and casts alike.

For more information regarding booking of the theatre, please contact Blu Blood via info@blublood.com.