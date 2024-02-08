BREEDING Comes to the King's Head Theatre in March

The King’s Head Theatre has announced that BREEDING, a drama about adopting as queer parents, will return with a new production for a four-week run, following its acclaimed world premiere at the King’s Head pub theatre in 2023 as part of Guest Artistic Director Tom Ratcliffe’s A Queer Interrogation season. Breeding, written by Barry McStay (Vespertilio) and directed by Ratcliffe (Fame Whore), will play from Thursday 21 March – Sunday 14 April with a press performance on Monday 25 March.

About Breeding

Zeb and Eoin have met, kissed, fallen in love, moved in, got married - what’s next?

Zeb will be Fun Daddy. Eoin will be Serious Daddy.

Beth’s job is to decide if they are “appropriate” Daddies at all.

Together they all navigate the precarious road to adoption and queer parenthood, forced to lay bare fears and secrets.

Writer Barry McStay, originally from Kildare in Ireland, said “Breeding is a story that I am passionate about sharing. It asks just how far you would go to have a family and depicts a new generation of queer people navigating the exhausting journey towards parenthood. The overwhelming reaction to the 2023 production demonstrated that the appetite is there to hear these domestic stories from a new, queer angle. The play is funny, messy, and moving, full of imperfect people trying to make perfect decisions. I was grateful to the King’s Head and Tom Ratcliffe for presenting the World Premiere and am delighted they are bringing this new production to their beautiful new theatre. With the UK becoming less and less safe for LGBTQ+ people, it is vital to support queer theatre and I am proud that even more people will now have the chance to hear Beth, Zeb and Eoin’s stories”.

Tom Ratcliffe said, "When I first read Breeding I knew I had to programme the show as part of my season at the Kings Head Theatre last year. I was drawn to it because Barry progresses the narrative of queer storytelling to reflect some of the challenges LGBT+ people may face today. I'm delighted that the play is getting the chance to be experienced again and it's an absolute privilege to direct such a tender, provocative and moving piece of work."

Associate Producer Mark Gatiss said, “I’m delighted that Barry’s terrific, funny and poignant play is being re-birthed at the new King’s Head where many more can experience its charm.”

Casting will be announced shortly.

Breeding will be the third show in the King’s Head’s new 200-seat purpose-built theatre in Islington Square, which opened in January 2024.