Antony Costa Announced For New Musical PAPADOPOULOS

Casting is announced today for a workshop reading of new British musical Papadopoulos!, which will take place at The Other Palace on Tuesday 26 November.

Based on the hit 2013 indie film starring Stephen Dillane, Papadopoulos! tells the story of Greek immigrant Harry Papadopoulos, a self-made millionaire who reigns over a food empire. But when the financial crisis hits, and his empire falls, Harry must reluctantly reunite with his estranged freewheeling brother with a proposition; to re-open the abandoned fish and chip shop they shared in their youth.

The cast for the workshop reading is led by Antony Costa as Uncle Spiros, Vas Constanti as Harry Papadopoulos and Hiba Elchikhe as Katie Papadopoulos. Anthony Costa is best known as a member of multi-million selling pop group Blue, with theatre credits including Blood Brothers and Rock of Ages. Vas Constanti's West End credits include Miss Saigon, The Rocky Horror Show and In The Heights. Hiba Elchikhe recently appeared in Brooklyn The Musical at Greenwich Theatre, with other credits including Princess Jasmine in the Australian production of Disney's Aladdin.

The cast also features Andy Owens (Posh, Blood Brothers), Lewis Fernee (The King & I, Mary Poppins), Julie Armstrong (Follies, Spend Spend Spend), Emily Bull (Matilda, Mary Poppins), Caroline Kay (The Clockmakers Daughter), Michael Pickering (Wicked, Jersey Boys), Johan Munir (It Happened in Key West, Little Women), Tiran Aakel (The Jungle, EastEnders) and Melissa Nettleford (Mamma Mia, On The Town).

Papadopoulos! is adapted for the stage by the film's writer and director Marcus Markou, with composer John Themis. Marcus Markou wrote, directed, produced and successfully self-distributed the film in April 2013. It achieved the second highest screen average of any film in its opening weekend, subsequently being sold to Netflix, the BBC and ARTE. John Themis is a musician and songwriter, best known for his long-term collaboration with Boy George and Culture Club, acting as Musical Director for their live tours and albums as well as writing more than 100 songs with George and the band. John also co-wrote the smash-hit musical Taboo.

Marcus Markou said: "The riches to rags story of losing everything, only to find it all, is a timeless one. Whilst Papadopoulos! is culturally specific it is, like the film, universally humane and will appeal to all families everywhere. The message, that success is only measured by the joy you feel, was made for a musical. OPA!"

John Themis said: "Working with Marcus has been joyous, inspirational and honest. The musical influences are varied from, Ska, 60's, Grime, Ballads, Rock, with Greek overtones woven in here and there where appropriate. With our amazing cast, let's hope it will soar to the heights of Olympus!"

Papadopoulos! has a Book and Lyrics by Marcus Markou with Music by John Themis. The workshop reading is directed by Tania Azevedo with musical direction by Tansy Aked and casting by Leon Kay Casting.

The industry sharing of Papadopoulos! will take place on Tuesday 26 November at 2pm at The Other Palace. For further information and ticket requests, please email musical@doublemfilms.co.uk.





