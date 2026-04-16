ACID'S REIGN Drag Climate Musical Heads to Edinburgh Fringe & Pleasance London

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ACID'S REIGN, the new drag climate musical from Relish Theatre in association with Pleasance, storms into the Edinburgh Fringe with a fierce blend of powerhouse vocals, razor-sharp wit, and unapologetic queer energy. This is not just a musical- it's a movement.

GLAMOUR. ACTIVISM. RECKONING. 2019: A radical drag supergroup rises, ready to take on climate change. Now: Funding dries up. Attention fades. The world moves on. When commercial success comes calling, the group faces an impossible choice: stay radical- or stay visible.

Led by Victoria Scone (RuPaul's Drag Race) as Alex Acid, ACID'S REIGN features a sensational line up including Scarlett Harlett (RuPaul's Drag Race) as Dina Mite, Gigi Zahir as Ria Listic (fresh from supporting Chappell Roan), Sé Carr (Jamie Fuxx) as Micky Steele and Offie nominated Ash Weir as Olive Branch. Backed by a live band, the show delivers unforgettable performances packed with charisma, heart, and defiance.

Co-writer and Director Luke Howarth said: “I feel absurdly lucky to be bringing this biggest, brightest, brashest version of ACID'S REIGN to the Fringe this year. Our formidable cast have been joined by drag icon Victoria Scone, and the maddeningly talented Gabriel Chernick has written an entirely original score. I'm so excited for the audience to jump into the camp and chaotic world of our show.”

Producer Morag Davies of Relish Theatre said: 'We're thrilled to be bringing ACID'S REIGN to Edinburgh Fringe this year. We've spent a long time developing this show and seeing it come to fruition in bigger venues than ever before, with the most phenomenal cast, creative team and our incredible live band is a dream come true. Expect all new original songs, killer vocals and stunning production design. We can't wait for audiences to come along and join the party!'

A special ACID'S REIGN Cast Album has been recorded and to celebrate the release there will be a one-night-only live event Pizza Express Live in Holborn, London on 22nd April from 7pm. Featuring the cast and band performing songs from ACID'S REIGN, this special launch brings the show's electrifying soundtrack to life on stage.

Expect powerhouse vocals, a live band, and performances from drag superstars Victoria Scone, Scarlett Harlett, Jamie Fuxx, and Gigi Zahir (fresh from supporting Chappell Roan) alongside Offie-Nominated Ash Weir.