Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
Theatre Tulsa Streams Jefferson Mays' A CHRISTMAS CAROL
A Christmas Carol is streaming through January 3.
Theatre Tulsa is streaming A Christmas Carol! The timeless tale of Ebenezer Scrooge has been given new life thanks to vision of one of Broadway's most imaginative directors, Michael Arden (Tony-winning Best Revival - Once on this Island), and the Tony-winning virtuoso, Jefferson Mays (I Am My Own Wife, Gentleman's Guide...), starring in 50 roles of a lifetime.
Check out a trailer below!
For more information visit: https://theatretulsa.org/christmascarol
Related Articles
From This Author Chloe Rabinowitz
- Theatre Tulsa Streams Jefferson Mays' A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- BWW Interview: Mike Heslin Talks Writing, Directing & Starring in New Show THE INFLUENCERS on Amazon Prime Video
- Theater Stories: RENT, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, THE LEHMAN TRILOGY and More About The Nederlander Theatre
- BWW Interview: Jennifer Nettles Talks HALLELUJAH ANYWAY Holiday Special, GO-BIG SHOW, a Possible Broadway Return & More