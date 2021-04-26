Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatre Tulsa Produces Indie Movie Adaptation Of THE LAST FIVE YEARS

The show stars Brenna Caldwell as Cathy and Tristan Lesso as Jamie.

Apr. 26, 2021  

Theatre Tulsa has produced an all-new independent movie adaptation of the musical "The Last Five Years." The full-length film will premiere April 30 on the streaming platform SHOWTIX4U.

"Theatre Tulsa has been experimenting with live shows online throughout the past year of the pandemic, but they have been more like TV broadcasts than live theatre in a shared space," said Jarrod Kopp, executive director of Theatre Tulsa. "For this final online project before we return to live theatre, we decided to go all in on the streaming experience, and produce a full movie adaptation of a musical beloved by theatre fans. It was shot as an indie film throughout New York City, and we are incredibly proud of the end result."

"The Last Five Years" explores a five-year relationship between Jamie Wellerstein, a rising novelist, and Cathy Hiatt, a struggling actress. The show tells Jamie's story in chronological order, starting just after the couple have first met, while Cathy's story is told in reverse chronological order, beginning the show at the end of the marriage. The characters do not directly interact except for a wedding song in the middle as both timelines intersect.

The two-person musical, written by Jason Robert Brown, premiered in Chicago in 2001 and was then produced Off-Broadway in March 2002. Since then, it has had numerous productions both in the United States and internationally.

A previous adaptation of "The Last Five Years" was released to movie theatres nationwide in 2015. That film was written and directed by Richard LaGravenese, and starred Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan.

Theatre Tulsa's motion picture stars Brenna Caldwell (last seen in Theatre Tulsa's 2019 production of "Mamma Mia") as Cathy and Tristan Lesso as Jamie.

The show will premiere on Friday, April 30, and will be available for video streaming for one weekend through May 2.

Admission to "The Last Five Years" will be donation-based, with a "pay what you wish" ticketing model starting at $10. For more information about the show, or to order passes, visit theatretulsa.org/lastfiveyears

For questions or more information about Theatre Tulsa and its upcoming shows and programs, visit theatretulsa.org, call 918-587-8402 or email info@theatretulsa.org


