Theatre Tulsa Issues Operations Update

To our steadfast supporters:

You may have heard that Theatre Tulsa's regular performance space, the Tulsa Performing Arts Center, has been shut down by the city until at least April 15 and possibly longer.

As a result, we had to pause our run of A Little Night Music after one performance.

This has also impacted our scheduled rehearsals and technical work for Matilda The Musical and Frozen Jr., which are also scheduled for this spring.

We are working with our volunteers and staff to continue offering our current season's activities as promised, starting with the three productions mentioned above. Some shows will be rescheduled, but we are making contingency plans to finalize a new schedule as we learn more information. We will release new performance dates as soon as possible.

This has caused a situation with our company that you are likely going to be hearing about more in the news over the next few weeks. From your local Theatre Tulsa all the way up to Broadway, performing arts organizations across our country are in a situation where they have to suspend performances and group operations for an unknown amount of time. It might be one to two months. It might even be longer.

At the same time, significant money has been spent on these postponed productions without knowing when we will (or can) recoup those costs. We also have basic overhead -- such as staff salaries, insurance and rent -- that must continue to be paid, even when our performances are on hold. There is also an immense amount of pre-production design and build work that must be done for our upcoming 98th Season opening in July.

The bottom line is: this lack of ticket revenue from our current productions puts us in a very fragile financial situation for several uncertain weeks.

At Theatre Tulsa, it is crucial to minimize the economic hardship on our employees. It is our top priority to keep our dedicated staff and contract workers together so that we can continue to provide professional levels of arts entertainment and education to our community.

Most of you have done so much to support Theatre Tulsa through your ticket purchases and attendance at our shows. Now that those options are on hold, we need your help in different ways. Two methods are currently available:

By taking these actions now, you will help limit the financial impact of this situation, and provide TT with the resources it needs to weather this unprecedented period.

And if you haven't done so already, please take a moment to visit the websites of the national Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the local Tulsa Health Department to get the latest information on this growing pandemic and what you can do to protect yourself and others.





