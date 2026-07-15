Yo-Yo Ma, Samara Joy & K-Pop Added to Toronto Symphony Orchestra 2026/27 Season

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The Toronto Symphony Orchestra (TSO) has announced four new special performances for its 2026–2027 season, adding acclaimed artists and unique concert experiences spanning classical music, jazz, film, and K-pop. Tickets for all performances go on sale to the public on Wednesday, July 15.

The newly announced concerts feature internationally renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma, six-time GRAMMY Award-winning vocalist Samara Joy, Wendy of K-pop group Red Velvet, and a live orchestral presentation of the acclaimed documentary Ocean with David Attenborough.

Four New Special Performances

Jazz vocalist Samara Joy joins the TSO on December 2, 2026, under the baton of Principal Pops Conductor Steven Reineke for an evening showcasing her acclaimed interpretations of jazz standards. The performance is co-presented with Roy Thomson Hall.

The orchestra will partner with World Wildlife Fund Canada for Ocean in Concert on May 8 and 9, 2027, featuring David Attenborough's celebrated documentary accompanied live by the TSO performing Steven Price's Academy Award-winning score. Steven Reineke conducts.

On May 14, 2027, Yo-Yo Ma returns to perform Shostakovich's Cello Concerto No. 1 in a one-night-only appearance led by Conductor Emeritus Peter Oundjian. The program also includes Gary Kulesha's Torque and Rachmaninoff's Symphonic Dances.

The season concludes with TSO x K-pop: SM CLASSICS LIVE on June 29 and 30, 2027, a collaboration with SM Entertainment's classical label, SM Classics. Conducted by Yuwon Kim, the concerts feature a special appearance by Wendy of Red Velvet, blending orchestral arrangements with K-pop favorites.

Additional Season Updates

Due to strong demand, the TSO has also added extra performances of Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas in Concert Live-to-Film on October 18, 2026, and Sci-Fi Throwdown on April 2, 2027.

The newly announced concerts join a season that also features pianist Yuja Wang, the conclusion of the orchestra's two-year Beethoven symphony cycle, appearances by members of the Kanneh-Mason family, the Canadian premiere of a new piano concerto by Joe Hisaishi, concerts celebrating James Bond, Whitney Houston, Broadway, and science fiction, and a season finale featuring Mahler's Symphony No. 8.

Coinciding with the ticket on-sale, the Toronto Symphony Orchestra has also unveiled a refreshed visual identity inspired by the energy, diversity, and creativity of the city it serves.

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