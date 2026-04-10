RENT to be Presented at Neptune Theatre This Summer

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Neptune Theatre has revealed the cast for their summer production of RENT, set to run from July 7th to August 30th, 2026. Directed by artistic director Jeremy Webb, the cast is led by Geordie Brown as Mark Cohen and Allister MacDonald as Roger Davis.

For the two Nova Scotian actors, the production will serve as a homecoming in more ways than one. They first met in a production of RENT in 2011, when an emerging theatre company (DGM Music Inc) cast Brown as Roger and MacDonald as Mark. This time, the roles are swapped.

"We always joked that it would be fun to do the show again and switch roles", says MacDonald, who has previously starred at Neptune as Shakespeare in Shakespeare in Love, the Madhatter in Alice in Pantoland, and Frank-n-Furter in The Rocky Horror Show.

Brown, who just wrapped up a cross-Canada arena tour as guest vocalist for 70s rock band Foreigner, is excited to be reunited with his friend.

"We played best friends on stage [in 2011] and became best friends off stage, too. It's going to be really special to get to do this together again".

From Creignish, NS, MacDonald's film and television credits include Splinters, Sex & Violence, and his ACTRA-award-winning performance as Joan in Stage Mother. His theatre credits include Angels in America at Buddies in Bad Times, This London Life at The Grand, and Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson at Festival Antigonish.

From Dartmouth, NS, Brown originated the lead role in Foreigner's Jukebox Hero: The Musical at the Ed Mirvish Theatre in Toronto in 2018 and debuted his one-man show, The Songs of The Rat Pack, at Neptune in 2017. His directing credits include Stan Rogers: A Matter of Heart, Singalong Jubilee, Tapestry: A Tribute to Carole King, and Could I Have This Dance? (the Anne Murray musical). His film and television credits include The Tenth Circle, Bag of Bones, and Haven.