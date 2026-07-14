RAGING GRACEFULLY to Play Hamilton Fringe Festival with Big Chick Energy Sketch

NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. Sign Up

Big Chick Energy Sketch will return to the Hamilton Fringe Festival to perform their latest revue Raging Gracefully on July 17-20 23, and 25-26.

The new show, written and performed by the all-women sketch comedy troupe, takes on the many 'eras' of womanhood: chasing confidence, losing it, rebuilding it, and holding on to relationships as everything else shifts.

'Our world feels a little chaotic right now, and there's a lot of pressure to keep everything together, while also feeling like we should have life figured out by a certain age," says Big Chick Energy member Jo Anne Tacorda. "Raging Gracefully is about embracing the messy and funny process of growing up at every stage. We hope audiences see a bit of themselves in these sketches and leave feeling a little lighter."

A blend of feminist satire, spectacle and song, this joy-filled show explores themes of self-confidence, identity, digital culture, and friendship.

'Do you ever just want to go to a party without actually having to socialize? Come to our show!' adds Emily Decloux, another one of the writer-performers that make up Big Chick Energy. 'You can enjoy all the laughs and fun personalities of a party without ever having to leave the comfort of your seat.'

Big Chick Energy, who first met at the Second City Training Centre, are celebrating more than five years together. Last year, the friends delighted audiences with "Big Chick Lethargy?!", an official selection of TOsketchfest 2025, Newfoundland & Labrador Sketch Fest 2025, and as part of the Hamilton Fringe. Their latest show, 5 B.C.E entertained audiences at the 21st annual Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival this year.

This new revue, Raging Gracefully, fueled by feel good joy, original songs and a sprinkle of mustaches, is part of the 22nd annual Hamilton Fringe Festival running July 15-26, 2026 throughout Hamilton.

About Big Chick Energy (BCE):

Big Chick Energy (BCE) is gonna get you hyped before you hit the club, the doctor's office, or your BFF's sleep over party! Neurotic friend? Dusty old moth? Gyno mechanic? We've got those covered. BCE (from Toronto and Hamilton) creates comedy from a place of joy to offer audiences an uplifting and zazzy experience. At a BCE show you can expect to see our signature sketch blend of feminist satire, musical comedy and glitzy theatrics.

About the Hamilton Fringe Festival:

The Hamilton Fringe Festival will return for its 22nd year, running July 15-26, 2026. Welcoming 50+ performance companies from the local, national, and international arts community, and with over 400 performances on our stages, this annual summer arts festival draws 25,000+ attendees and engages 150+ volunteers each year.

Hamilton Fringe showcases a diverse lineup of sketch comedy, improv, theatre, dance, puppetry, magic, musicals, and more! Tickets are an affordable $14+ fee (or less) with a one-time purchase of a Fringe Benefits Button ($5).

Need more Toronto Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...