National Ballet of Canada to Add New Dancers and Rehearsal Director for 2026/27 Season

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The National Ballet of Canada has announced the company's 2026/27 season dancer roster, including the addition of a new First Soloist, six Corps de Ballet members, eight RBC Apprentices, two internationally acclaimed guest artists, and a new rehearsal director.

Joining the company as First Soloist is Sasha Mukhamedov, who previously danced with San Francisco Ballet and Dutch National Ballet. Trained at Tring Park School for the Performing Arts, The Royal Ballet School, and Elmhurst School for Dance, Mukhamedov's repertoire includes A Midsummer Night's Dream, Don Quixote, Giselle, Swan Lake, Cinderella, Emeralds, Blake Works I, Mere Mortals, and numerous contemporary works.

The company also welcomes six new Corps de Ballet members. Tom Cape, Karin Laldjising, and João Massei join following promotions from the RBC Apprentice Programme, while Lillian Casscells, Jane Park, and Alyssa Pratt enter the company as new members.

Joining the RBC Apprentice Programme for the 2026/27 season are Yu Chia Chang, Bryce Cooper, Elias Fahle Diego, Enrico Fasoglio, Monet Hilliard, Melia Lin, Alexander Stevens, and Leanne van der Hilst.

The company will also welcome two internationally recognized guest artists. Timothy van Poucke, a Principal Dancer with Dutch National Ballet, will appear in the world premiere of Resident Choreographer David Dawson's The Beginning of Forever and dance the role of Prince Florimund in The Sleeping Beauty. Toronto native Shale Wagman, currently with Paris Opera Ballet, will make his first professional performances in Canada as a guest artist, also appearing as Prince Florimund in Rudolf Nureyev's The Sleeping Beauty.

Joining the artistic staff as Rehearsal Director is Moisés Martín Cintas, who brings more than two decades of international performing experience with companies including San Francisco Ballet, Dutch National Ballet, Compañía Nacional de Danza, Atlanta Ballet, and Ballet RI, along with an extensive background in teaching and coaching.

The announcement follows previously confirmed promotions for the 2026/27 season, with Isaac Wright advancing to First Soloist and Tene Ward promoted to Second Soloist.

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