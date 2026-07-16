MIGHTY DANCES IN A SMALL SPACE to Return to Toronto's Deanne Taylor Theatre

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This August, Toronto audiences have a rare opportunity to experience world-class contemporary dance stripped of all distance. From August 20–23, 2026, the Deanne Taylor Theatre (10 Busy St.) hosts the return of MIGHTY DANCES IN A small SPACE, an explosive double bill featuring two of Canada's most influential choreographic forces: legendary artist Peggy Baker and acclaimed creator Jera Wolfe.

Performed in an ultra-intimate setting, the production eliminates the traditional divide between performer and spectator. Audiences are positioned inches from the stage, witnessing the raw physical intensity, elite athleticism, and emotional depth of world-class art executed in a uniquely confined space.

Running for only five shows, this double bill pairs two distinct generations of Canadian dance storytelling:

Peggy Baker's since then: A deeply personal, intergenerational exchange concerning love, loss and change. The work serves as a vulnerable choreographic conversation rooted in personal history and memory.

Jera Wolfe's NEW WORK: A dynamic and compelling duet showcasing the fierce athletic energy and rich artistry of brilliant new-generation Canadian dancers Miyeko Ferguson and Jera Wolfe.

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