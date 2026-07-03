Laura Piccinin Brings GO To The Hamilton Fringe Festival

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'GO' is the story of a 336km hike no one asked Laura Piccinin to go on.

Much like wanting to go on a beach vacation and accidentally ending up on 'Survivor', the East Coast Trail of Newfoundland proved to be beyond the expectations, and capabilities, of this first-time thru-hiker.

Following a journey of trying not to get killed in the woods, Laura Piccinin recounts the stories of her life, reflecting on fear, bravery, and the stupefying concept of, 'WOMAN ALONE'. Piccinin says of the show, 'It's a story of physical and mental torment, exponential disappointment, and a quiet perseverance to have everything I've always wanted'. This sentimental and hilarious show reminds audiences to get out of their own way, and GO do that thing that they really, really, want to do.

Winner of Just for Laughs' 'Outstanding English Comedy Award', and creator of the critically acclaimed Queer stand-up comedy, 'LESBIHONEST', brings a new and exciting piece of storytelling theatre to Hamilton Fringe this July.

This is a tale that encompasses everything that we are at our most basic, and our most profound.

Pitchin'in Productions in association with the Hamilton Fringe Festival Presents GO, written & performed by Laura Piccinin.

Performances will run: July 16th, 9:00pm, July 18th, 6:30pm, July 19th, 1:30pm, July 20th, 7:30pm, July 22nd, 6:00pm, July 25th, 12:00pm and July 26th, 8:30pm. Performances take place at Mills Hardware, located at 95 King St E, Hamilton, ON. The running time is 90 minutes. Tickets can be purchased at the Hamilton Festival Theatre Co's website.

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