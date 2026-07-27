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HERE COME THE MUMMIES to Return to Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

Tickets start at $45, with VIP packages including a premium seat and photo opportunity.

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HERE COME THE MUMMIES to Return to Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre will present Here Come The Mummies on Saturday, November 14 at 8 pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 31 at 10 am.

Here Come the Mummies is an eight-piece funk-rock band of 5000-year-old Egyptian Mummies with a one-track mind. Their "Terrifying Funk from Beyond the Grave" is sure to get you into them (and possibly vice versa). 

Since their discovery, HCTM has been direct support for P-Funk, Al Green, Mavis Staples, KC and the Sunshine Band, and Cheap Trick; rocked Super Bowl Village; become a regular on The Bob and Tom Show; appeared on That's My Jam with Jimmy Fallon; played massive festivals like Summer Fest, Summer Camp, Bluesfest Byron Bay, Musikfest, and Suwannee Hulaween; and sold tickets by the thousands across large swaths of North America. Maybe that's why the ladies (and some dudes) can't stop losing their minds over these mayhem-inducing mavens of mirth. 

Some say they were cursed after deflowering a great Pharaoh's daughter. Others claim they are reincarnated Grammy-Winning studio musicians. Regardless, HCTM's mysterious personas, cunning song-craft, and unrelenting live show will bend your brain, and melt your face. Get ready! Here Come The Mummies. 

HCTM is:

Mummy Cass - guitar, vocals

Eddie Mummy- drums, vocals

K.W. TuT- bass, vocals

Spaz- keys, vocals

The Pole!- bass

Midnight Mummy- bari & tenor sax, keys, percussion, talk box, vocals

Dr. Yo- saxes, vocal, tambo

Highlander- tenor sax

"HPOD" (High Priest of Death)- trumpet

Tickets starting at $45 and a limited amount of VIP Packages* priced at $75 are available at The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by calling 727-791-7400 or visiting www.RuthEckerdHall.com. The Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall is located at 1111 N. McMullen Booth Road in Clearwater and is open Tuesday through Thursday, from noon to 6 pm, Friday, from 10 am to 6 pm, and Saturday, from noon to 6 pm. The Bilheimer Capitol Theatre Box Office will open two hours prior to show time.  

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