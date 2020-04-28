Theatre Tallahassee Releases Updated Schedules

As our daily lives move into uncharted territory for the foreseeable future, we know it's disappointing to see so many of the events you've been looking forward to cancelled. To that end, we've been trying our best to make sure that we will be able to bring you the remainder of our season, once we're all able to return to normal life again. We also want to make sure we can do that in a way that is safe for our audiences and our performers.

Effective tomorrow, March 18th, our Box Office will be closed until April 6th. During this time, if you need to communicate with the Box Office, please email boxoffice@theatretallahassee.org or leave a voicemail at 850-224-8474. We will be checking both periodically during the closure.

Following the CDC guidelines of social distancing for the next 8 weeks, all upcoming shows have been reassigned new performance dates. Your tickets will still be valid for the new dates, there will be no need to have them reprinted. We will post a reference chart closer to each show date to remind everyone what the updated dates are, and what date your tickets are good for.

New Show Dates:

All special events (Liquor tastings, Miscast Musicals, Tanked Tales) in the Studio and Studio After Dark series have been postponed. Auditions for Plaza Suite have also been postponed and new dates will be announced later.

Before we open our doors to the public again, we will fully clean and sanitize our facility, including wiping down all seats, armrests, door handles, counters, bathrooms, etc. We will also be installing hand sanitization stations at entrance/exit points as an added precaution, introducing digital show programs as an alternative to paper playbills, and adjusting the way we clean our public spaces to meet new guidelines.

We know this is a difficult time for everyone; your health and safety are our top priority. Please be safe, wash your hands, and we look forward to seeing everyone at our next curtain.





