Gadsden Arts Center & Museum to Celebrate A WEEK WITH THE ARTS
Join a celebration of artful living January 26-30, 2021.
Join a celebration of artful living, supporting Gadsden Arts Center & Museum 2021 programs and artists from the Tallahassee region, featuring:
SHOP TILL YOU DROP ART AUCTION
Preview work by 50+ artists at the museum and bid online! Buy art starting at 60% of market while supporting the artists and Gadsden Arts!
ONLINE PRESENTATIONS
Collecting & Decorating with Art with Kenan Fishburne and Mary MacNamara Art in Nature Floral Design with Kay Edwards Cocktails with the Curator & People's Choice Awards Beverages and Baskets with Beth Allman
ART OF DINING PICNIC
Luncheon totes by Black Fig, Gadsden Arts Trivia, and Auction Finale, socially distanced Covid alternative: pickup your picnic at Gadsden Arts or Black Fig, followed by an online cooking demonstration, trivia & auction finale.
Information and registration: www.gadsdenarts.org