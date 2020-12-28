Gadsden Arts Center & Museum to Celebrate A WEEK WITH THE ARTS

Join a celebration of artful living, supporting Gadsden Arts Center & Museum 2021 programs and artists from the Tallahassee region, featuring:

SHOP TILL YOU DROP ART AUCTION

Preview work by 50+ artists at the museum and bid online! Buy art starting at 60% of market while supporting the artists and Gadsden Arts!

ONLINE PRESENTATIONS

Collecting & Decorating with Art with Kenan Fishburne and Mary MacNamara Art in Nature Floral Design with Kay Edwards Cocktails with the Curator & People's Choice Awards Beverages and Baskets with Beth Allman

ART OF DINING PICNIC

Luncheon totes by Black Fig, Gadsden Arts Trivia, and Auction Finale, socially distanced Covid alternative: pickup your picnic at Gadsden Arts or Black Fig, followed by an online cooking demonstration, trivia & auction finale.

Information and registration: www.gadsdenarts.org