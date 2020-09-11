Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Sydney Opera House Streams Max Richter's 2016 Performance of SLEEP

Max pushes the boundaries with an overnight performance of his eight-hour landmark ambient album, Sleep.

Sep. 11, 2020  
Polymath, pianist and one of the most successful composers of our time Max Richter has been streamed over a billion times. For this Australian Premiere at Vivid LIVE 2016, Max pushes the boundaries with an overnight performance of his eight-hour landmark ambient album, Sleep.

Featuring the six-piece American Contemporary Music Ensemble and starring soprano Grace Davidson, Richter performs his daring 31-track album Sleep in full, staged in the Joan Sutherland Theatre Northern Foyer and surrounds.

This recording of SLEEP is courtesy of Australian Broadcasting Corporation Library Sales.

Check out the stream here.



