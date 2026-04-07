THE NEXT STEP: LEGACY WORLD TOUR Will Kick Off Australian Run in April

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The Next Step: Legacy World Tour will officially commence the Australian leg of its tour on April 8. Featuring many of the beloved cast members from the iconic TV show, The Next Step, the two-week tour kicks off in Melbourne on Wednesday April 8 followed by shows in Geelong, Adelaide, Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, Brisbane, Newcastle, Sutherland, Sydney and Canberra. Limited tickets are still available from https://thenextstep.admitone.com/

The Next Step: Legacy World Tour features a star-studded cast featuring fan-favourites from the series' historic 10-Season Run of the beloved TV series The Next Step including Victoria Baldesarra (Michelle), Briar Nolet (Richelle), Jordan Clark (Giselle), Isaac Lupien (Eldon), Noah Zulfikar (Kingston), Emmerly Tinglin (Kenzie) Carter Musselman (Heath), Alex Chaves (Piper), Benjamin Williams (Pete), and Shane Mahabir (Ethan).

This latest tour is a must-see event for fans of the series, with fan-favourite cast members uniting on one stage to perform showstopping choreography, tell new stories, and revisit the iconic moments that made the series a global hit. The live action teen drama is broadcast in over 120 countries and has aired more than 250 episodes over its 10-season run. Season 10 is currently available on the ABC.

Cast member Alex Chaves said, " I love Australia! The weather, the energy, the coffee, brunch culture and the people of course! Australia has such a strong dance community so I'm super excited to be bringing the tour there.” Fellow cast member Jordan Clark reiterated the sentiment saying “Hey mates! I can't even begin to tell you how excited I am to come back to Australia. It's been 10 lonag years since I've had the pleasure of performing there. I'm so pumped to meet and see all the fans! See you soon!”

The Next Step: Legacy World Tour is a collaboration between Boat Rocker Studios and MRG Live. The tour is choreographed by Amy Wright, Trevor Tordjman and Jordan Clark, with Tordjman and Clark also serving as show creatives.

Tour Dates

MELBOURNE

Venue: Arts Centre Melbourne, Hamer Hall

Date: 8 April

Performance Times: 2:30 PM (Matinee), 7:30 PM (Limited Tickets)

Prices: From $65.90 (Transaction fees apply)

Bookings: https://artscentremelbourne.com.au

GEELONG

Venue: Geelong Arts Centre, The Playhouse

Date: 9 April

Performance Times: 2:30 PM (Matinee), 7:30 PM (Limited Tickets)

Prices: From $69.90 (Transaction fees apply)

Bookings: https://geelongartscentre.org.au

ADELAIDE

Venue: Thebarton Theatre

Date: 10 April

Performance Time: 7:30 PM (Limited Tickets)

Prices: From $75.90 (Transaction fees apply)

Bookings: https://ticketmaster.com.au

GOLD COAST

Venue: HOTA

Date: 12 April

Performance Time: 7:00 PM

Prices: From $69.90 (Transaction fees apply)

Bookings: https://hota.com.au

SUNSHINE COAST

Venue: The Events Centre, Caloundra

Date: 13 April

Performance Time: 7:30 PM

Prices: From $69.90 (Transaction fees apply)

Bookings: https://theeventscentre.com.au

BRISBANE

Venue: QPAC, Concert Hall

Date: 14 April

Performance Times: 2:30 PM (Matinee), 7:30 PM (Limited Tickets)

Prices: From $69.00 (Transaction fees apply)

Bookings: https://qpac.com.au

NEWCASTLE

Venue: Civic Theatre

Date: 15 April

Performance Time: 7:30 PM

Prices: From $69.90 (Transaction fees apply)

Bookings: https://civictheatrenewcastle.com.au

SUTHERLAND

Venue: The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre

Date: 16 April

Performance Times: 2:30 PM (Matinee), 7:30 PM (Limited Tickets)

Prices: From $69.00 (Transaction fees apply)

Bookings: https://tickets.thepavilionarts.au

SYDNEY

Venue: State Theatre

Date: 17 April

Performance Times: 2:30 PM (Matinee), 7:30 PM (Limited Tickets)

Prices: From $69.90 (Transaction fees apply)

Bookings: https://ticketmaster.com.au

CANBERRA

Venue: Canberra Theatre Centre

Date: 19 April

Performance Time: 7:30 PM (Limited Tickets)

Prices: From $75.90 (Transaction fees apply)

Bookings: https://canberratheatrecentre.com.au