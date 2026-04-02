THE MAD ONES Musical Will Come to Sydney's Loading Dock Theatre

🎭 NEW! Sydney Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sydney & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Kerrigan and Lowdermilk's The Mad Ones will come to Sydney this May. The production will open at The Loading Dock Theatre as part of Qtopia's 2026 Season from the 30th April.

Mad to live, mad to talk, mad to be saved. Samantha Brown sits in a hand-me-down car with the keys clutched in her hand. Caught between her well-intentioned mother, high school sweetheart Adam, and the memory of her more-than-best-friend Kelly, Sam has to make a decision. Will she follow the path she always thought she'd take, or summon the courage to drive into a future she can't imagine?

Full of huge, soaring songs and the perfect blend of humour and heartache, this gorgeous musical reminds us that it's truly better to have loved and lost, than never to have loved at all.

“It's always a joy to introduce audiences to something they haven't seen before, so to bring this beautiful, queer interpretation of The Mad Ones to its independent debut in Australia is really special. It has such a stunning, well-loved score, and to hear these songs live just makes your heart soar. Beyond the music, the script and characters are honest and real and familiar and this very talented cast has been an absolute dream to work with. The show is a striking look into love and grief, and while exploring loss it's also silly, joyous and full of life: the perfect blend of humour and heartache. It's also beautifully and crucially feminist, pulling at the threads of what women can and can't be and do in a way that unfortunately hits even harder in 2026 than it did when we first discovered the show. It feels ever more important now as the world continues to try and strip away freedoms from those who have worked so hard to gain them.” - Sarah Campbell - Director, and Co-Founder of The Little Big Theatre Co.

A stellar cast of 6, Megan Robinson (ATYP's Converted), Teo Vergara (GWB's Jagged Little Pill), Tisha R. Kelemen (JRP/Hayes' Little Women), Ethan Malacaria (The Australian Ballet's Manon & Swan Lake). And introducing Gabi Lanham (NIDA) and Holly Horsfall (JMC Academy).

This “little, growing theater company heading for very big things” (Sydney Arts Guide) is drawn to new work and queer themes, and over the last two years, The Little Big Theatre Co has made its name in the Sydney theatre scene with their striking original productions of Penpals: A New Queer Musical by Megan Robinson, and We Aren't Kids Anymore by Drew Gasparini. Don't miss this chance to see The Mad Ones in Sydney this May!