Sydney International Women's Jazz Festival Reveals Full Lineup

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The Sydney International Women's Jazz Festival (SIWJF), SIMA's flagship festival, has today unveiled its complete 2026 program. Marking its landmark 15th anniversary, the festival will present a diverse line-up of international and Australian artists across Sydney from 22 to 31 October 2026.

Now in its second decade, SIWJF remains one of Australia's most significant celebrations of women and gender-diverse artists in jazz and improvised music. Since its inception, the festival has become a vital platform for artistic exchange, innovation, and representation, presenting leading international voices alongside local artists shaping the future of contemporary music.

The 2026 program opens at the State Theatre with jazz icon Dee Dee Bridgewater making her long-awaited return to Australia for a rare duo performance with acclaimed pianist Helen Sung. A multi-GRAMMY Award winner, Tony Award recipient and one of the defining vocalists of her generation, Bridgewater headlines what promises to be one of the most anticipated jazz events of the year.

Over ten days, audiences will encounter some of the most influential voices in contemporary jazz and improvised music. GRAMMY Award-winning pianist Kris Davis brings her internationally acclaimed trio to Sydney for a special double bill alongside Korean drummer and composer Soojin Suh and her Coloris Trio, while celebrated cellist and composer Tomeka Reid and her contemporary jazz quartet featuring visionary guitarist Mary Halvorson present an unforgettable performance where fearless improvisation, bold composition and extraordinary musical chemistry collide.

The festival will also welcome the Sydney debut of acclaimed poet, vocalist and activist aja monet, one of the most vital interdisciplinary artists working today. From New York's Lower East Side poetry clubs to stages around the world, her work channels a legacy of resistance, love, and collective care.

Fresh from a celebrated debut at the EFG London Jazz Festival, pianist and composer Belle Chen brings her acclaimed solo performance Ravel In The Forest to the program, presenting a unique fusion blurring the boundaries between classical, jazz, and electronic music.

International collaboration remains a hallmark of the festival, with Tokyo-based pianist, composer, and electronic artist Misaki Umei joining Sydney drummer, producer and sonic architect Cracked Suzies (Abby Constable) for a world-premiere performance.

Meanwhile, one of Australia's most exciting musical exports, New York-based vocalist Olivia Chindamo, returns home to celebrate the release of her acclaimed new album, Putting it Together, a fearless and deeply personal collection that reimagines the art of song.

Australian artists feature prominently throughout the festival, including a special double bill bringing together jazz icon Tina Harrod and acclaimed singer-songwriter Ruby Jackson for an evening celebrating the depth and diversity of Australian vocal artistry. The festival concludes with Resonance, an all-women jazz supergroup featuring some of Australia's most celebrated improvisers and composers, including Sandy Evans, Andrea Keller, and Kristin Berardi.

SIWJF's commitment to supporting the resurgent local scene is displayed through its Umbrella Series, with intimate performances from Kali Gillen Quintet, Sumn Conduit and Jo Fabro, showcasing some of the most exciting voices working in Australian creative music today.

Spanning intimate performances, boundary-defying collaborations, unforgettable headline concerts and an exceptional roster of supporting artists, the Sydney International Women's Jazz Festival 2026 celebrates fifteen years of innovation, excellence, and artistic exchange.

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