Susie Lindeman Celebrates Iconic Sarah Bernhardt In Anniversary Show SARAH

The Sydney premiere season plays August 29th to September 2nd at the Meraki Arts Mainstage in Darlinghurst.

By: Aug. 21, 2023

On March 28th 1923, Sarah Bernhardt died, and a million grieving Parisians took to the streets to bid farewell to the phenomenon known as 'La Divine'. On March 28th 2023 - marking this centenary - SARAH Quand Même, opened at Théâtre de Nèsle in Paris.
 
Now, just as 'La Divine' did in 1891, the show makes its debut down under – with two genuine Australian theatre legends at the helm.

Written & performed by SUSIE LINDEMAN and directed by WAYNE HARRISON,
the Sydney premiere season plays August 29th to September 2nd at the Meraki Arts Mainstage in Darlinghurst.

Sarah Bernhardt's life has inspired a thousand tales - from playing Hamlet to being the world's first film star… and losing a leg. But SARAH Quand Même reveals La Divine's story from the inside. This new Australian play has the honour of being the only theatrical tribute to Sarah Bernhardt in Paris, alongside the current exhibition at the Petit Palais, “Sarah Bernhardt: Et la femme Créa la Star”. She was always ahead of her time.

The plot: It is nearly show-time and Sarah is rehearsing. But when her granddaughter asks for a story, Sarah inspires a drama filled with the daring of a woman both celebrated and condemned. Caught between the myth and her monster (the audience) - la scène and l'esprit - Sarah reveals her inner self for the first, and last, time. The play is performed in English with interspersed French.
  
Wayne Harrison and Susie Lindeman (pictured) continue their collaboration following the Paris success of the Vivien Leigh play, Letter To Larry, by Australian playwright Donald MacDonald.
 


SARAH Quand Même


Written and performed by Susie Lindeman
Directed by Wayne Harrison
August 29 to September 2
Tues to Sat 7.30pm | Sat matinee 2pm
Meraki Arts Mainstage
231 Oxford Street, Darlinghurst
Tickets $35 / $30 conc.
Bookings www.meraki.sydney  




