SKYDUCK: A CHINESE SPY COMEDY Comes To Riverside Theatres

Performances run from Thursday 29 June to Saturday 1 July 2023.

By: Jun. 07, 2023

Skyduck & Co, SquareSums&Co. and Riverside Theatres present action spy comedy Skyduck: A Chinese Spy Comedy at Riverside Theatres Parramatta from Thursday 29 June to Saturday 1 July 2023.

1993. China launches Operation Skyduck. Captain Yan and Agent Chang are sent to steal America’s most prized flight simulation software, when they find themselves trapped by hotshot NSA agent, Commander Kendrick. His plan? To destroy China’s military ambition once and for all…infiltrating their dreams!

Blending lo-fi with high-tech and utilising projection, puppets, musical numbers, and handmade gadgets this bilingual solo show written by and starring Sam Wang deploys all the charm of rough theatre alongside a truly impressive use of technology.

WRITTEN AND PERFORMER Sam Wang DIRECTOR Aileen Huynh LIGHTING DESIGNER Kelsey Lee WITH SONGS COMPOSED BY Tauese Tofa

Skyduck: A Chinese Spy Comedy

When: Thursday 29 June – Saturday 1 July, 2023

Thursday 29, 7pm; Friday 30, 8pm; Saturday 1, 2:30pm & 8pm

Where: Lennox Theatre, Riverside Theatres - Corner of Church and Market St, Parramatta

Tickets: Members tickets $43-$47 | Non-Members Tickets $42-$49

Bookings via Click Here, phone at (02) 8839 3399, or Box Office Mon-Fri 9am-5pm, Sat 9:30am - 1pm and one hour prior to performance.




Recommended For You